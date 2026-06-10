Laura San Giacomo: From Pretty Woman to Casual Errand, a Career of Memorable Roles

Acclaimed actress Laura San Giacomo, known for Pretty Woman and Just Shoot Me!, was recently spotted in a casual Los Angeles outing, prompting reflection on her versatile career from indie breakthroughs to sitcom stardom and dramatic TV roles.

Hollywood nostalgia was palpable this week as acclaimed actress Laura San Giacomo , beloved for her role as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman , was spotted enjoying a low-key day in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old star, whose breakout role came in the 1989 indie film Sex, Lies and Videotape, looked worlds away from her glamorous on-screen personas in a simple white T-shirt and jeans. Her career spans decades, featuring memorable performances in Quigley Down Under with Tom Selleck, the sitcom Just Shoot Me! , and the long-running drama NCIS.

Beyond the screen, her journey began in New Jersey, where a passion for theater led her to Carnegie Mellon University and a fine arts degree. After early TV appearances in Crime Story and Miami Vice, her role in Steven Soderbergh's Sex, Lies and Videotape earned her a Golden Globe nomination and critical acclaim. The film's Palme d'Or win at Cannes cemented her status as a rising talent.

She seamlessly transitioned to mainstream Hollywood with roles in Quigley Down Under and Under Suspicion alongside Liam Neeson. Television then reclaims her as Maya Gallo in Just Shoot Me! , a performance that earned another Golden Globe nomination and showcased her comedic timing. Post-sitcom, she remained a familiar face on shows like Veronica Mars, Saving Grace, and Hot in Cleveland.

In recent years, she appeared in Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles, where she reflected fondly on the collaborative set and her connection to the character Tessa. Balancing a steady career with family life, San Giacomo continues to embody versatility and resilience, resonating with audiences across generations





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