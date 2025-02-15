Laura Geller's Expert Tips for Concealing Dark Circles and Wrinkles Over 50

Makeup legend Laura Geller shares her secrets for achieving a flawless under-eye look for mature skin. Learn her techniques for choosing the right products, strategic application, and setting for a youthful and radiant complexion.

Laura Geller , a renowned makeup artist, shares valuable insights on effectively concealing dark circles and wrinkles under the eyes for women over 50. She emphasizes the importance of choosing and applying the right products for mature skin . Geller acknowledges that tackling under-eye darkness and wrinkles can be a significant challenge as we age.

However, she assures that with proper techniques and suitable products, enhancing the complexion while minimizing the appearance of concerns is achievable.Geller's first recommendation is to thoroughly prepare the under-eye area. While many might assume that a thick, moisturizing eye cream is the ideal solution, Geller suggests avoiding it. Instead, she recommends using an all-over face primer, extending it up to the under-eye area. According to Geller, eye cream can disrupt makeup application, causing mascara to smudge and creating a messy appearance. On the other hand, primer provides a smooth base, preventing makeup from settling into fine lines and ensuring longevity.Next, Geller advises selecting the appropriate concealer based on the severity of dark circles. For mild darkness, cream or wand concealers are excellent choices due to their easy application and blending. However, for more prominent dark circles, she recommends a thicker, pot concealer that offers better coverage and adheres more effectively to the skin. Geller also cautions against using concealers that emphasize fine lines, especially if that's the primary concern.In terms of application, Geller emphasizes strategically placing the concealer. She explains that dark circles typically start near the inner corner of the eye and extend about three-quarters of the way outwards. To avoid accentuating wrinkles when smiling, she suggests blending the concealer only up to the third quarter mark. This technique allows for a more controlled application, preventing an excessive or cakey appearance under the eyes.Finally, Geller recommends setting the concealer with powder after applying foundation. This step helps to keep the makeup in place, preventing creasing and settling into fine lines. She advises using a light application of loose powder, invisible setting powder, or even a highlighting powder without shimmer to avoid dryness and unwanted emphasis. Overall, Geller's tips provide a comprehensive guide on effectively concealing under-eye imperfections for a smoother, more youthful complexion





