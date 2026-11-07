Laura Gallacher to Relocate to UK as Russell Brand Begins Sentence

Laura Gallacher plans to return to the UK with her children to support Russell Brand during his prison term for sexual offenses. The couple moves from Florida to Henley-on-Thames as his legal challenges continue.

Russell Brand is beginning a lengthy prison sentence at Wandsworth Prison after being convicted of serious sexual offenses, including rape and assault. His wife, Laura Gallacher, is preparing to permanently relocate from Florida to the United Kingdom to stand by his side during this period. The couple intends to move their three young children to their existing home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, marking a significant shift in their daily lives following the legal verdicts.

Laura Gallacher Remains Loyal Despite Conviction

Laura Gallacher has told friends she remains resolutely loyal to Russell Brand despite the gravity of the crimes he was found guilty of committing. She attended every day of the trial at Southwark Crown Court and was the only witness to give evidence in his defense. Friends report that she believes her husband is innocent and that her world has collapsed, yet she continues to support him as he faces a significant jail term. Her decision to stay close contrasts with the shock and betrayal expressed by some of Brand's closest associates who have heard the graphic details of the allegations.

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Legal Verdicts and Specific Criminal Findings

A jury found Russell Brand guilty of raping a 21-year-old woman after meeting her at a stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker in a corridor in 2005 and a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009. Additionally, jurors found him guilty of groping an MTV worker at a Soho bar party in 2004. However, he was acquitted of orally raping the same MTV worker in a toilet and of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show in Bournemouth in 1999. He was also found not guilty of attempting to indecently assault an MTV worker in 2001.

Family Background and Relationship History

Laura Gallacher is the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher and the sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher. She met Russell Brand in 2006 when she was 19 years old and he was 31. The couple married in 2017 and moved to the United States in 2024 following a Channel 4 Dispatches investigation that brought explosive allegations to public attention. Brand was formally charged with the offenses in April of last year. During the trial, Gallacher served as the primary emotional anchor for Brand, accompanying him to court while he navigated the legal proceedings that would define the next phase of his life.

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Police Warnings and Potential for Further Allegations

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has warned that the cases brought to trial against Russell Brand may only represent the tipping point for further accusations. Rowley stated he would not be surprised if Brand's conviction encourages more victims to come forward with historic allegations against famous figures. He suggested that many more alleged victims might also accuse Brand of additional offenses. This warning adds a layer of ongoing uncertainty to Brand's situation, as he begins his sentence in solitary confinement at Wandsworth Prison while authorities remain open to new reports.

Religious Faith and Future Plans for Family

Brand and Gallacher have recently focused on their Christian faith, launching a YouTube show called Sunday Service five months ago. Before the trial began, Brand told his wife during a podcast that he did not like the thought of prison but expressed happiness at being in the UK where he found spiritual connection. Gallacher stated that their aim is to continue making the podcast and use the platform to anchor themselves in faith during difficult times. The family is now preparing for a new chapter in Henley-on-Thames, with Gallacher managing the household and children while Brand serves his sentence.