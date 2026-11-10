Laura Gallacher Stands By Russell Brand Following Jailing for Sex Crimes

Laura Gallacher remains committed to Russell Brand despite his ten-and-a-half-year sentence for rape and sexual assault, defying public backlash and new police investigations into further abuse claims.

Russell Brand received a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, yet his wife Laura Gallacher has publicly declared her intention to remain by his side. The mother of his three children is navigating the immediate aftermath of the verdict at Southwark Crown Court, where she expressed unwavering support for the comedian despite the severity of his convictions.

Laura Gallacher's Devotion Amidst Sentencing

Laura Gallacher faced total devastation as the judge imposed the custodial term, describing her emotional state as bereft while she struggled with how to explain the crimes to their young family. Sources close to her family characterized her continued loyalty as bordering on brainwashing, a stance her legal team highlighted during sentencing arguments to request leniency. Ian Winter KC told the court that Brand's wife was standing by him, using her distress to convey the weight of the situation to the judge.

Also read Russell Brand's Wife Laura Gallacher Matched His Outfits at Rape Trial, Experts Say

Inside the courtroom, Gallacher was seen shaking her head and crumpling in her seat as the sentence was passed, eventually falling forward in disbelief. As Brand was led away to the cells, she placed her hand on the glass dock wall and whispered 'I love you', a gesture the defense cited to illustrate the deep impact of the conviction on her life. She left the court on the verge of tears, hiding her red-rimmed eyes behind sunglasses before being helped into a waiting Mercedes by a friend.

New Abuse Claims and Police Investigation

Russell Brand now faces the prospect of a second trial as police sift through multiple new reports of sexual abuse submitted since his initial conviction. The 51-year-old comedian and actor is being investigated for further alleged rapes, including an attack on a 16-year-old, with prosecutors expected to decide whether to bring charges within weeks. Former girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith became the latest accuser to come forward, accusing Brand of violence, coercive control, and abuse dating back to a 2014 incident.

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Goldsmith stated that she was so terrified by a violent incident that she called the police to remove Brand from her £15million Cotswolds mansion. These new claims add to the legal complexity of Brand's situation, as he remains under scrutiny for actions spanning from 2004 to 2009. The public reaction outside the court was immediate and hostile, with bystanders banging on the prison van windows and shouting at Brand as he was transported away.

Judge Condemns Predatory Behavior and Arrogance

Mr Justice Bennathan delivered a scathing judgment, describing Brand as a sexual predator who harbored a casual and arrogant disregard for any woman's right to say no. The judge noted that Brand believed his celebrity status protected him, allowing him to act unhindered by the rules that govern decent people. This arrogance was evident in his attempts to smear journalists who first exposed his attacks in 2023, a strategy that the court found repugnant.

The presiding judge also criticized Brand's entourage for indulging dreadful behavior, noting that staff members laughed or did nothing when assaults took place in their presence. Bennathan made a specific point of condemning rape myths after the defense barrister suggested the victims should not be believed because they did not scream or fight back physically. The court affirmed that whatever women wear, drink, or do, they retain the absolute right to demand justice when sexual predators act without consent.