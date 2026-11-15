Laura Gallacher Continues Podcast After Russell Brand Sentencing

Laura Gallacher confirms she will continue the Sunday Service podcast following Russell Brand's 10-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault convictions.

Entertainment figure Laura Gallacher has announced her intention to continue hosting her YouTube series following the criminal conviction and sentencing of her husband, Russell Brand. The comedian was recently found guilty of serious sexual offenses and sentenced to a significant period of incarceration, marking a profound shift in the couple's public and private lives. Gallacher addressed these developments directly during a broadcast on Sunday, November 15, emphasizing that while their circumstances have changed drastically, their core ambitions remain unchanged.

Gallacher Defends Podcast Continuation Plans

Gallacher, aged 39, stated that the team will continue producing content despite the personal pain of the situation. She expressed deep gratitude for the support received from viewers and noted that they trust divine guidance even in difficult times. The host acknowledged the difficulty of hosting the show without her partner, describing it as a process of getting used to sitting alone without her companion present. She affirmed that the series would proceed, focusing on faith and resilience as central themes.

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Brand Sentencing and Immediate Aftermath

Russell Brand, 51, was sentenced to more than ten years in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The verdict concluded a trial involving seven sexual offense charges, to which Brand had pleaded not guilty. During the sentencing, Brand reportedly displayed no visible emotion, maintaining a stoic demeanor throughout the proceedings. Before being taken away by authorities, he had a brief exchange with his wife, telling her that they would be okay.

Religious Conversion and Public Statements

The legal troubles have unfolded against the backdrop of Brand's increasing involvement in Christian faith and practices. In April, Brand posted via Instagram that he had been baptized, describing the experience as incredibly profound and intimate. This spiritual turn was highlighted in the final episodes of their "Sunday Service With the Brands" podcast, where the couple discussed their faith journey and recent travels to the UK. Gallacher noted that the Holy Spirit was moving and that Brand remained in prayer during the trial period.

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Family Life and Past Allegations

Brand and Gallacher married in 2017 and share three children together. Their eldest daughter, Mabel, was born in 2016, followed by their second daughter, Peggy, in 2018. The couple welcomed a son in 2023, expanding their family during the years preceding the criminal allegations. The case against Brand involved accusations from multiple women regarding sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse. These allegations prompted intense public scrutiny and legal proceedings that ultimately resulted in the current verdict.

New Police Investigations Initiated

Following the conviction, six additional women have come forward with allegations of misconduct against Russell Brand. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that these individuals were interviewed under caution and that files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service. Detectives are maintaining close contact with prosecutors to investigate these new claims thoroughly. The police continue to encourage anyone with information to contact the investigation team directly via email.

Public Reaction and Future Outlook

The continuation of the podcast raises questions about the future of the couple's professional endeavors. Gallacher's decision to proceed with the series indicates a strategy to maintain a connection with their audience while navigating personal hardship. The broadcast serves as a platform for discussing faith and recovery, potentially shaping public perception of their post-conviction life. As the legal system processes the new allegations, the family's focus remains on their religious beliefs and their children.