Laura Collins of the George W. Bush Presidential Center argues for legalizing migrants and funding border services, citing risks of future crises and recent political shifts.

Laura Collins, the immigration director at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Texas, has issued a stark warning regarding United States border policy, asserting that the current period of low irregular migration is fragile. She argues that this stability could vanish quickly if the Western Hemisphere faces a new economic downturn or security crisis, necessitating immediate legislative action to manage the potential surge. Collins contends that Congress must continue to appropriate dedicated funding to ensure that ports of entry can securely and efficiently move people and goods while building the capacity to compassionately handle the next humanitarian crisis.

Historical Spending and Political Repercussions

The director pointed to the Biden administration as a primary example of the scale of resources required for such a strategy, noting that Democrats provided more than $20 billion under President Joe Biden to welcome, feed, transport, and house roughly 8 million economic migrants. She characterized this elite-backed welcome as a direct cause of a backlash among 300 million ordinary Americans, which subsequently provided President Donald Trump with his national mandate to secure the border and initiate the deportation of millions of migrants.

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Electoral Shifts in Texas and GOP Defeats

Collins made her pro-migration statement just two weeks after legalized migrants and American Latinos voted to eject GOP politicians from all statewide offices, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. The GOP's November defeat is viewed by Collins as another example where political leaders betrayed their base voters by favoring business advocates and donors over the concerns of their constituents. This pattern of political suicide has also occurred in Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, where lower-income legal migrants and their U.S.-born children ejected Country Club Republicans from federal, state, and local seats.

The Bush Family Immigration Legacy

Her comments revisit the legacy of former President George W. Bush, who welcomed many millions of illegal migrants into the country during his two terms from 2001 to 2009. He also pushed for a law that would have allowed employers to freely hire foreigners whenever Americans demanded a decent wage, though this plan was set aside as he sent troops into Iraq to depose the local dictator. Bush's poll rating dipped to 33 percent in 2008 after he alienated his base by pushing amnesties in 2006 and 2007, a stance supported by his father, George H. W. Bush, who worked with Democrats to double legalized immigration inflows.

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2026 Election Outcomes and Regional Context

The political landscape has continued to evolve with the emergence of new figures and parties, including Zohran Mamdani, the new Muslim Mayor of Schumer's hometown, and many Indian H-1B migrants in Texas who eventually voted Democratic in 2026. On November 4, those migrants' ethnic relatives rejected the subservient role expected by Bush, voting to replace Governor Greg Abbott with Governor Regina Hinjosa in Texas. This outcome underscores the challenges for the Bush Center, which has remained an advocate for continued mass migration despite the apparent alienation of its traditional political base.

Current Advocacy and Corporate Influence

In 2021, shortly after Joe Biden was inaugurated, the Bush Center spearheaded a reform movement advocating for massive amnesty, with Collins noting that entities like the Koch Brothers were putting money behind a rational immigration policy. She described a coalition of like-minded people working on the issue, suggesting that a deal could be done with rational Republicans once the President finishes his initial agenda. Today, Bush and his deputy, Laura Collins, are now washed up on the political sidelines in the Democratic-run Texas, watching the consequences of their long-standing advocacy unfold.