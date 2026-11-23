Laura Brand visited Russell Brand at HMP Littlehey, sparking family conflict after she read his innocence statement, drawing criticism and concern from her father.

Laura Brand made a highly anticipated and emotionally charged visit to her husband, Russell Brand, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 pm. The reunion occurred at HMP Littlehey, a Category C facility located in Cambridgeshire, marking the end of a nine-day separation that had kept Laura Brand on edge since her husband began serving his ten-and-a-half year prison sentence. This sentencing followed his conviction for rape and three sexual assaults earlier in the month at Southwark Crown Court.

Visits to HMP Littlehey and Security Presence

For nine long days, Laura Brand had counted down the minutes until she could see her husband again, enduring the uncertainty of his initial placement in HMP Wandsworth. The Cambridgeshire prison is significantly different from the high-security environment of HMP Wandsworth where Russell Brand spent his first few days behind bars. HMP Littlehey is largely populated by sex offenders, creating an environment that contrasts sharply with the public perception of Russell Brand's previous high-profile life. Laura Brand, aged 39, arrived at the visitors' centre alone, spending approximately two hours with her incarcerated spouse.

Also read Russell Brand’s wife, Laura, addresses prison message scandal: ‘I understand’ the rules

Notably, there were no family members or friends accompanying Laura Brand on this visit, a stark departure from the support she received during the legal proceedings. While her father, Bernard Gallacher, had accompanied her to Southwark Crown Court, the golfing legend was absent from the prison gates this week. The only other man present at HMP Littlehey was Joe McCann, Russell Brand's personal bodyguard. Joe McCann is a former sparring partner of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and has become a ubiquitous figure in Russell Brand's life, serving as a constant presence through the legal turmoil.

Controversy Over Innocence Statement Reading

The atmosphere surrounding the visit was heavily influenced by the controversy generated days prior when Laura Brand read a statement on behalf of her husband during their online Sunday Service show. In this recorded segment, Laura Brand delivered a message dictated to her via a phone call from inside Russell Brand's prison cell. The statement declared Russell Brand's innocence, with him stating, "I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening." He also added, "The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do," framing the incarceration as a spiritual test.

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This decision to publicize the message has sparked intense backlash and familial strife. Sources close to Laura Brand's family indicate that her father, Bernard Gallacher, issued a stern warning to her not to repeat such actions. Bernard Gallacher and other family members were described as absolutely furious that Laura Brand recorded herself reading the statement. The family suspects that Russell Brand exerted tremendous pressure on Laura Brand to perform this role, a suspicion that has deeply distressed them and altered their view of the actor.

Family Fracture and Support Isolation

Bernard Gallacher, a Ryder Cup winner, and his wife Lesley Gallacher have made it clear in no uncertain terms that they will not allow Russell Brand to dictate further communications. They have taken a very dim view of the situation, feeling that their daughter was exploited. Despite their anger towards Russell Brand, the Gallachers remain supportive of Laura Brand, who has faced significant public criticism for her actions. A close family friend noted that Laura Brand is the face of a statement that has upset victims and drawn criticism from all sides, questioning what she has done to deserve such treatment.

The family is deeply concerned about Laura Brand's vulnerability as she navigates life as a solo parent. Laura Brand is raising their three children, two daughters aged ten and eight, and a younger son, largely on her own. Friends describe her as "besotted" with Russell Brand and prone to following his wishes, even when it leads to negative consequences. The emotional toll of Russell Brand's actions and the subsequent public scrutiny has left the Gallacher family devastated, with hopes of a quiet life after the trial replaced by ongoing distress and worry for Laura Brand and her children.