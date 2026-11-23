Laura Gallacher states she will respect prison guidelines following the investigation into a message read by her on the Sunday Service podcast, clarifying her role as host.

Laura Gallacher has confirmed her commitment to adhering to the strict regulations set by HMP Littlehey following significant public scrutiny over a recent broadcast. The comedian clarified her position at the start of the latest episode of her " Sunday Service" podcast, which aired on Sunday, November 22. This statement addresses the controversy surrounding a message from her husband, Russell Brand, that was read aloud during a previous episode on November 15.

Clarification of Podcast Host Responsibilities

Gallacher explicitly stated that she understands the specific boundaries established by the prison authorities regarding prisoner communications. She emphasized that she would absolutely honor these guidelines moving forward. The clarification came after her husband, who is serving a sentence for rape and sexual assault, declared his innocence in a note that was distributed through their joint platform. The prison staff confirmed that they had set clear parameters for what could be shared, ensuring compliance with legal standards.

Also read Russell Brand's Wife Will 'Honor' Prison Rules Barring His Messages

Investigation into U.K. Prison Communication Laws

The controversy stemmed from whether Brand's message violated United Kingdom laws prohibiting prisoners from making statements that could cause distress to victims. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on November 16 that the incident was being urgently investigated to determine if any rules were breached. The government spokesperson noted that prisoners are strictly banned from making such statements and that speaking to the media is permitted only in exceptional circumstances. The spokesperson added that prisoners cannot bypass these rules by having third parties publish their comments.

Background on the Couple and Previous Relationships

Russell Brand, a well-known actor and comedian, briefly dated pop star Katy Perry before marrying Laura Gallacher. The couple reconnected after Brand's split from Perry and tied the knot in 2017. They have since welcomed three children together: daughters Mabel and Peggy, born in 2016 and 2018 respectively, along with a son. Brand's declaration of innocence in the message read by Gallacher mentioned his status as a father and sought support from his followers. He described the situation as strange while maintaining his non-guilty stance regarding the offenses for which he has been jailed.

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Reactions from Accusers and Media Scrutiny

A woman who accused Brand of raping her when she was sixteen years old publicly criticized his recent statements. She expressed that she was not shocked by his actions, noting that he continued to produce daily content even after court proceedings. The accuser highlighted the ongoing distress caused by such communications. Meanwhile, Brand himself stated in the message that something strange was happening as he continued to deny the charges against him.

Gallacher's Decision to Continue Hosting

Despite the intense media scrutiny and legal questions, Gallacher announced she would continue hosting the "Sunday Service" podcast. She explained that she genuinely enjoys the process and finds it educational. The supportive messages she received from listeners inspired her to keep the platform alive and to explore ways to move forward positively. She reaffirmed her pride in being a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family during a period of intense public examination.

The ongoing investigation into the November 15 episode remains active as authorities determine if any legal thresholds were crossed. Gallacher's commitment to following HMP Littlehey's rules aims to prevent further complications while she maintains her professional and personal commitments. The case highlights the complex legal boundaries surrounding prisoner media interactions in the United Kingdom.