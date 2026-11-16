Laura Brand continues supporting her husband Russell Brand, a convicted rapist, by reading his prison statements and managing his online ministry.

Russell Brand remains a central figure in public discourse three years after initial sexual assault allegations first surfaced, but the focus has shifted significantly since he was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault s. The legal proceedings concluded at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month, establishing a factual record of moral and sexual depravity that has left many observers questioning the actions of his wife, Laura Brand.

Laura Brand's Prison Readings Spark Controversy

Laura Brand recently read a statement from her husband that was allegedly dictated down the phone from his prison cell, a move that violated established rules. The statement claimed Brand was innocent and described the situation as something strange happening, a narrative that No10 has declared appalling and is now under official investigation.

Also read Laura Gallacher Continues Podcast After Russell Brand Sentencing

In this reading, Laura relayed Brand's belief that he was a victim of a conspiracy rather than a perpetrator of violence. She omitted any mention of his victims or requests for their forgiveness, instead focusing on a distorted version of Christian faith that asked listeners to forgive one another. This approach has led to comparisons with Russell Brand attempting to reinvent himself as a martyr in the style of St Paul.

Sunday Service Continues Despite Incarceration

Despite her husband's absence, Laura Brand plans to continue delivering the couple's online Sunday Service, a key component of their off-grid business ventures. Brand was reportedly making £25,000 a week from this born-again-Christian schtick before his incarceration, and the platform remains active.

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The recent Sunday Service featured a segment with Brand filmed during his trial, showing Laura seen with her husband at Southwark Crown Court during his trial earlier this month. This content serves to maintain his public presence while he serves his sentence, further fueling criticism regarding her role as his representative beyond the prison walls.

Impact on Family and Victims

The decision to defend Brand has raised concerns about the impact on their three children and the victims of his crimes. Observers argue that Laura has gone full Stockholm syndrome, prioritizing her husband's deluded belief in his innocence over the well-being of their children who might one day learn what victims endured at the hands of their father.

There is a growing fear that her children will suffer as they grow up and ask why their mother did not do more to protect them instead of standing by a convicted rapist. The best path forward, many suggest, is for Laura Brand to never utter another word in public and to disappear from public life to give her children some calm, space, and normality.

Broader Implications for Public Accountability

Three years ago, advice was given to Laura Brand to leave Russell Brand for her own sake and that of her children, but she has not done so. Today, the question remains whether she can stop defending him and walk away from the new role in his life into which he has cast her.

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Her continued support risks torturing victims afresh with claims of innocence, while also distorting the Christian faith by ignoring the need for accountability. As six more women came forward with their stories of abuse following his conviction, the moral weight of her actions continues to weigh heavily on public perception and the legal and social aftermath of the case.