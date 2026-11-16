Laura Brand Continues Show After Russell Conviction as Accuser Speaks Out

Laura Brand keeps Sunday Service running after Russell Brand's 10-year prison sentence. Accuser Mia Latter breaks silence, calling for UK consent law reforms following the conviction.

Laura Brand has announced that her podcast, ' Sunday Service,' will continue broadcasting despite the recent rape conviction of her husband, comedian Russell Brand. The decision came during a weekend marked by significant developments in the legal case, as one of his accusers, Mia Latter, publicly identified herself for the first time. This simultaneous release of personal and legal news has drawn intense global attention to the family's ongoing struggle and the broader implications for public figures facing criminal convictions.

Continuity of Sunday Service Amidst Conviction

Laura Brand confirmed the show's future in a video caption that read, "Sunday Service looks a little different this week. I'm here without Russell, but we've decided to keep going." She addressed her audience directly, reaffirming her commitment to the project that she and her husband co-created. To provide context for the sudden change in format, she shared a prerecorded episode featuring both herself and Russell discussing how the trial had impacted their personal lives and professional partnership.

Also read Mia Latter Becomes First Accuser to Waive Anonymity in Russell Brand Case

During this archived segment, the couple appeared to grapple with the emotional toll of the proceedings. The episode concluded with a recorded message from Russell Brand, who was then incarcerated. In the video, Brand stated, "As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for." He explicitly asked his listeners to continue supporting Laura as she navigates this period alone, emphasizing that their family of five, including three shared children, remains united despite the legal separation.

Mia Latter Breaks Silence on Alleged Assault

On the same weekend that Laura Brand shared Russell's message, Mia Latter, now 37, waived her anonymity to detail her allegations against the comedian. Previously known only as "Alice" in a 2023 investigation, Latter revealed that Brand orally raped her when she was 16 years old and he was 30. She described the incident in graphic detail, stating that Brand forced her against a headboard, preventing her from moving, which resulted in her choking and crying during the assault.

Advertisement

Latter recounted that she first met Brand in 2006 while he was working with MTV. She alleged that their relationship lasted for three months, during which Brand would refer to her as "the child" in front of his entourage. These specific accounts of verbal degradation and sexual assault were not part of the criminal case that led to Brand's conviction, as authorities had previously declined to include them in the prosecution's evidence.

Legal Exclusion and Calls for UK Law Reform

The Metropolitan Police excluded Latter's allegations from the criminal proceedings after Brand appeared on Megyn Kelly's show. During that broadcast, Brand confessed to having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30, a statement that investigators believed complicated the legal landscape. Despite this exclusion, the subsequent trial resulted in Brand being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault, leading to a substantial prison sentence.

Latter is now using her platform to advocate for changes to the United Kingdom's age of consent laws. The current law sets the age of consent at 16 regardless of the partner's age, though additional protections exist for minors. Latter is calling for a staggered age of consent that would prohibit adults from having sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds, arguing that the current framework fails to address power imbalances in such dynamics.

Consequences for Russell Brand and Family Impact

The judicial outcome for Russell Brand has been severe, with a sentencing hearing held at Southwark Crown Court on November 09, 2026, in London. The judge sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison for the convictions of rape and three counts of sexual assault. This verdict has fundamentally altered the daily life of Laura Brand and their three children, who were present at the court proceedings.

Advertisement

As Brand begins his decade-long sentence, the intersection of his legal troubles and the public testimony of accusers like Latter continues to shape the public narrative. Laura Brand's decision to proceed with 'Sunday Service' represents a significant step in her personal resilience, while Latter's advocacy highlights ongoing debates regarding legal protections for young adults in the United Kingdom.