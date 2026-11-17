Laura Brand launches solo podcast to support Russell Brand, whose assets were transferred prior to his rape conviction as investigators review new complaints.

Laura Brand has made her solo debut on the couple's Sunday Service podcast, a move that coincides with ongoing legal scrutiny of her husband Russell Brand, who was recently convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. Dressed in a woolly jumper with her hands clasped in prayer, Laura appeared on the platform to call for prayers for Russell, who claims to be in chains for Christ, while simultaneously attempting to maintain the family's income stream from his digital audience.

Sunday Service Podcast Revenue and Financial Transfers

The Sunday Service operation has historically been a lucrative venture, with reports from 2024 indicating that Russell Brand's weekly income from these off-grid content platforms was approximately £25,000. His followers on the video-sharing site YouTube and the free-speech platform Rumble, where he has 2.2 million subscribers, contribute £4 a month to access his content. At the time of writing, Laura's solo episode had already garnered 656,000 views, suggesting the audience remains engaged despite the conviction.

Also read Laura Brand Continues Show After Russell Conviction as Accuser Speaks Out

Concerns about financial preservation surfaced before the trial began, as documents revealed that Russell Brand transferred roughly £8.7 million out of his television and stand-up company. This action reduced the company's assets from an estimated £12 million down to £3.3 million before the firm was subsequently closed. Additionally, just one month prior to the start of the rape trial, Brand transferred sole ownership of his country home near Henley-on-Thames to Laura. While the property was valued at £3.8 million in the transfer, experts suggest its market value could exceed £6 million.

Court Conviction and Detective Investigation Status

Russell Brand was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping one woman and committing three other sexual assaults. The conviction has triggered further scrutiny from law enforcement, with detectives currently assessing information from more than half a dozen new complainants who came forward following the initial verdict. Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, who led the investigation, previously clarified that the women who accused Russell Brand in the documentary were not part of the specific rape trial proceedings.

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During her broadcast, Laura Brand recited Philippians 1:12-14 from her husband's Bible, using the text to frame Russell's imprisonment as a means to advance the gospel rather than hinder it. She stated that the Holy Spirit was moving and that she had decided to continue their work in his absence. This reading drew sharp criticism from observers who pointed out that the Apostle Paul's imprisonment was motivated by his faith, which is distinct from the circumstances of a convicted sex offender.

Downing Street Response and Regulatory Pressure

Political authorities have responded to the controversy with immediate urgency. Downing Street stated that the indirect message from Russell Brand, as read by his wife, was clearly appalling. The Prime Minister's official spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being urgently investigated, with officials expecting that action will be taken if Russell Brand is found to have broken specific prison rules. This governmental intervention adds pressure to the couple's efforts to keep their content production alive.

While Laura Brand claims her motivation is spiritual duty, critics argue the move is a cynical attempt to maintain cash flow amidst potential ruinous financial consequences. The transfer of assets to Laura before the trial led to speculation that the strategy was designed to prevent property seizure for legal bills or compensation claims from women in the US and UK. As the investigation into prison rule violations continues, the future of the Sunday Service brand remains uncertain amidst growing public and political backlash.