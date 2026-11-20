Survivors Laura Bishop and Joanne Young campaign to block online platforms used to advertise sexual violence, citing urgent need for digital safety reforms.

Laura Bishop, a 48-year-old survivor of severe domestic sexual abuse, has issued an urgent call for UK authorities to block online websites used by her husband to advertise her for sex. Bishop, who holds a PhD in cyber crime, waived her legal right to anonymity to speak out alongside Joanne Young, another survivor whose ex-husband, Philip Young, was recently convicted of multiple sex offenses at Winchester Crown Court.

The demand for immediate action comes as both women highlight that the digital platforms facilitating these crimes remain fully accessible in the United Kingdom. Bishop stated that she feels like she is part of the broader legal proceedings because the mechanism of abuse used by Philip Young closely mirrors the tactics employed by her own ex-husband, Daniel Bishop, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence.

Also read Joanne Young Abuser Philip Young Sentenced After Court Convictions

Legal Convictions and Court Outcomes

Joanne Young spoke to the media outside Winchester Crown Court after four men were convicted of offenses ranging from sexual touching to rape committed between 2016 and 2023. The jury found Richard Wilkins, 62, Norman Macksoni, 48, Mohammed Hassan, 38, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, guilty of assaulting Joanne Young alongside her husband, Philip Young.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former business consultant and mother of three, had already admitted to more than 50 sex offenses against his wife. The prosecution established that the four convicted men, who were strangers to each other, failed to seek consent from Joanne Young before engaging in sexual activity, despite their claims that they were duped into believing she was consenting.

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Digital Platforms and Criminal Networks

Laura Bishop revealed that her husband used specific websites including Craigslist, Grindr, and Fab Swingers to advertise her for sexual acts while she was drugged and unconscious. She emphasized that these sites are known to police for failing to provide evidence and forensics when requested, and are recognized in academia as housing sex offenders.

Bishop questioned why these platforms remain accessible in the UK, arguing that their continued operation enables organized networks of criminals to work in line with each other. She noted that police are currently investigating potential links between her case and the Young case, suggesting a coordinated pattern of offending that relies on digital anonymity.

International Parallels and Expert Analysis

The prosecution in the Joanne Young case sought expertise from the French investigation team that handled the Gisèle Pelicot trial. The Crown Prosecution Service engaged the same expert who analyzed hair samples from Joanne Young to detect signs of two sedative drugs used by Philip Young to enable his offending.

This international collaboration highlights the global nature of such crimes, where husbands invite dozens of men to sexually abuse their wives over extended periods. The legal framework in the UK is now under scrutiny as prosecutors argue that defendants should not be able to use third-party consent as a defense in rape trials of this specific nature.

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Survivor Advocacy and Future Reforms

Joanne Young expressed that the guilty verdicts provide relief for her family and serve as a message to other women that they can be believed and understood by the criminal justice system. She stated that the conviction hopes to encourage more victims to come forward and have faith in the legal process following such profound betrayals.

Laura Bishop, who has received a letter of support from Queen Camilla, described the betrayal by men as extremely difficult to move on from. She is using her expertise to work with MPs and charities to improve governance around digital safety, urging the government to ensure that websites facilitating such atrocities are blocked to protect potential future victims.