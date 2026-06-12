Laura Ashley Lives Again With an Archive Sale at Beyond Retro in London’s Coal Drops Yard

Laura Ashley has partnered with London vintage store Beyond Retro to sell selected archive pieces as part of its '100 Years of an Icon' campaign.

A vintage Laura Ashley ditsy print dress from the archive sale taking place at Beyond Retro at Coal Drops Yard in London.as part of the brand’s “100 Years of an Icon” campaign, which is marking the life, legacy and influence of its late founder.

‘s archive team worked with Beyond Retro on the edit, which is aimed at a new generation of vintage shoppers and collectors. The sale could not be happening at a better time, with vintageprints featuring in season two of “Rivals,” the streaming series based on Jilly Cooper’s racy novels, set in the ’80s. Beyond Retro’s windows are hung with romantic, Victorian-flecked dresses, some in breezy white cotton and lace, others in silk with rosettes and ruffles.

The clothing racks are filled with white or printed blouses with bows, sailor collars or pouf sleeves. Colorful trousers, voluminous skirts and knits channel the high-energy and optimism of the ’80s. Prices range from around 30 pounds to 300 pounds for the rarest pieces, which have all been sourced from the vast and well-organized Laura Ashley archive, located in a former salt mine in Cheshire, England.

Beyond Retro’s in-house studio has also created a limited-edition capsule of upcycled pieces using original deadstock Laura Ashley fabrics. The one-of-a-kind designs include unisex waistcoats and soft charm keychains.

“This is a really tiny selection of what we actually have, and while it was hard to let go of some the whole point is for people to have a piece of the archive,” said Poppy Marshall-Lawton, Laura Ashley’s vice president. “We want people to enjoy these clothes the same way we do. ” There could be more archive sales to come.

Marshall-Lawton said the Laura Ashley team chose around 1,500 pieces and Beyond Retro made their own selection, but future sales might be done with different partners, and in different ways. While Beyond Retro is selling some of the oldest pieces, “we still have a lot of products from the 2000s, and some childrenswear pieces as well, so we need to find new homes for all of those,” Marshall-Lawton said.

“It will be an ongoing project because the archive is just immense. ” The archive sale follows last year’s opening of Laura Ashley’s first store, at the Lakeside mall in Essex, England, under new ownersWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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