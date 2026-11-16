Laundry, and the ‘terror of infinity’

Sometimes life, and laundry, is better with rules, writes Cog editor Cloe Axelson.

Laundry is the household chore that most often makes me question my life choices. It’s the bane of my existence, the Sisyphean task of home management.

For starters, there is too much of it. How many hoodies can one 9-year-old possibly wear? Why does my husband have four identical quarter-zips? It never ends.

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The moment one load is washed and dried, another pile appears, and the process begins anew. And then there’s the issue of folding it all and putting it away, which for me is more often aspiration than reality. Mostly, though, I resent the fact that laundry, like so many household chores, has fallen to me to at least orchestrate, if not do personally.

Instead of doing something fun or relaxing or creative, I have to spend my little free time doing this relentless, thankless task. I mostly stopped doing my husband’s laundry years ago for the health of my marriage. And now that my three kids are slightly older, they can do their own laundry .

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If one of my 12-year-old girlsa particular pair of black stretch pants on a particular day, she can make it happen. This is a positive development. Even so, you can imagine the near crisis that ensues when our washing machine breaks down, as has been the case at my house for the last two weeks. I finally got so fed up with the growing piles — and mounting anxiety about the dwindling reserves of clean underwear — that I lugged everything to the laundromat in the little shopping plaza down the street. It’s been a very long time since I’ve done laundry in a laundromat. I can remember what a luxury it felt like when I finally got my own in-unit washer and dryer, in our second-floor apartment in D.C.

, when I was about 30. Oh to be spared the indignity of rolling my dirty clothes down the street in a foldway shopping cart! In six hours, across two days, I did eight gigantic loads of laundry in their industrial-sized machines. Clothing, sheets, towels, bath mats.

I did it all. It cost me $84 in quarters — a fraction of what it would’ve cost to send it out to a wash and fold — and as I was waiting for the last load to dry, I folded it all while it was still warm from the heat of the dryer. It felt like a victory. It just so happened that my laundry crisis was unfolding at the same moment I was preparing to.

I have a love/hate relationship with “Connections. ” Some days I get it, plenty of days I don’t, but I’ve come to see playing the game as a low-stakes way to experience and tolerate failure. As part of my event prep, I discovered that a common character trait among puzzlers is a love for rules and constraints. I am mostly a rule follower, at least the ones about safety and fairness.

But I also detest being micromanaged. What’s life without spontaneity and a little happy chaos? The author's laundry in progress at the laundromat , and the author with New York Times "Connections" editor Wyna Liu after an event at WBUR's CitySpace on November 12, 2026.

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In our interview, Liu told me that rules and constraints, especially as a creative person, can help to quiet the “terror of infinity,” the notion that when everything is an option, we can become paralyzed by too many choices. Working within a container can facilitate creativity. In a perhaps unexpected and random ode to “Connections,” I have now been considering this idea in relation to my laundry. Usually I do laundry catch-as-catch can.

I’ll toss a load in. Dump whatever’s in the dryer into an open basket, and deposit it in my office to be folded… later. When I have time. Ha.

The constraint of my busted washing machine sent me to the laundromat. The constraint of the laundromat required me to immediately change over clothes from washer to dryer. And since I’d already come so far, I couldn’t bring myself to lug home bags full of unfolded clean laundry that would inevitably sit in my office for days, picked over for parts like the bread aisle before a blizzard.

I’m not saying that this coerced trip to the laundromat will change my relationship to laundry for the better, forever. But maybe leaning into a few more rules and constraints in how I approach this loathed task — one thing at a time, to completion — will help me make a kind of peace with the “terror of infinity” of household responsibility, a pile of hoodies at a time.