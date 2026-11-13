Laufey Joins Peanuts Christmas Special With Cozy Jazz Cover

Singer Laufey lends her warm jazz vocals to the new Peanuts holiday special. The Christmas track underscores a heartwarming animation featuring beloved characters sledding and celebrating the season.

Recording artist Laufey has contributed a distinctive jazz arrangement to the upcoming Peanuts holiday special. Her performance adds a layer of sophisticated warmth to the classic animation, aligning her musical sensibilities perfectly with the established canon of the beloved series.

Laufey Brings Jazz Sensibilities To Holiday Special

Laufey's interpretation of the iconic song serves as the perfect addition to the Peanuts musical history. Her warm vocals create a cozy Christmas glow that enhances the snowy visual aesthetic of the animated clip. This musical choice bridges modern jazz trends with timeless holiday nostalgia.

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The exclusive preview reveals several charming scenes set against a winter backdrop. Viewers see the characters sledding down a snow-dusted hill, utilizing creative makeshift sleds such as gift boxes and wreaths. This playful imagery highlights the festive spirit and camaraderie among the group.

Other sequences showcase Schroeder playing his red piano under a Christmas tree topped with a Beethoven statue. Marcie and Peppermint Patty are featured decorating an ornate gingerbread house, demonstrating their holiday enthusiasm. Lucy is also shown reading bedtime stories to Linus and Rerun, who are dressed in matching pajamas.

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Snoopy Faces Naughty List During Holiday Adventures

The narrative centers on Snoopy, who initially finds himself on Santa's naughty list during the special. However, the story resolves positively as the beagle finds his way off the list just in time. He receives a new hockey stick, allowing him to hit the ice alongside Woodstock and the rest of the birds.

This storyline provides a classic Peanuts moment of redemption and joy. The inclusion of Laufey's music underscores these events, adding emotional depth to Snoopy's journey. The soundtrack effectively complements the visual storytelling and character interactions.

Production Details And Musical Heritage Of The Special

The special is produced by Peanuts and WildBrain. It is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, and Mark Evestaff. These professionals oversee the creative direction and production quality of the holiday release.

The score is composed by Emmy-nominated Jeff Morrow. He worked alongside Spencer Stewart, who produced Laufey's cover of the Christmas track. This collaboration brings a fresh perspective to the familiar melodies associated with the franchise.

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The musical backdrop also features original compositions by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. These songs were originally performed by Judy Garland in earlier film adaptations. The track has been covered numerous times by artists such as Frank Sinatra, the Carpenters, Michael Bublé, and Christina Aguilera. Additionally, Garland's daughter, Lorna Luft, has performed the song, continuing its legacy across generations.