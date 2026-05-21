Latvian Authorities Scrambled NATO Fighter Jets Following Drone Sighting

Latvian authorities instructed residents to seek shelter and scrambled NATO fighter jets following a drone sighting, a day after a similar threat forced thousands of people in neighbouring Lithuania to take cover. Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russia, including via the Baltic Sea, and several Ukrainian military drones have strayed into the airspace of NATO members Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Latvia n authorities scrambled NATO fighter jets following a drone sighting, a day after a similar threat forced thousands of people in neighbouring Lithuania to take cover.

Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russia, including via the Baltic Sea, and several Ukrainian military drones have strayed into the airspace of NATO members Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Latvian Armed Forces confirmed the sighting of at least one unmanned aircraft in Latvian airspace, with one drone confirmed to have crossed into Latvia from Belarus. The Latvian government resigned last week over its handling of the incursions, and talks are ongoing on appointing a new cabinet.

The armed forces instructed residents in eastern Latvia to seek shelter indoors until further notice. NATO fighter jets shot down a suspected Ukrainian drone over Estonia, while a similar airspace violation in Lithuania halted air traffic to its capital and forced its lawmakers to take shelter underground. The events marked the first interception of a foreign drone in the airspace of a Baltic state by NATO since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022





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