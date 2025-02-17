Lattimore Leads Virginia to Upset Victory Over Pitt

Latasha Lattimore explodes for a career-high 30 points, leading Virginia to a crucial win over Pitt despite missing key players.

Pitt put up a valiant fight against Virginia in a mid-week matchup, showcasing a performance that could have been considered a moral victory. Despite a fiery start from Mikayla Johnson and a strong offensive presence from Khadija Faye , Pitt struggled to maintain momentum when Johnson cooled off and Faye picked up foul trouble. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, capitalized on their opponents' struggles, with Latasha Lattimore leading the charge with a career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Virginia faced its own challenges, missing key players Paris Clark, RyLee Grays, and Yonta Vaughn due to illness and injury. This forced Kymora Johnson to log a staggering 39 minutes, showcasing her immense endurance and leadership. Stepping into the breach, Casey Valenti-Paea delivered a season-high 12 points, solidifying her crucial role in Virginia's victory. The Cavaliers' strategy proved effective as they successfully contained Pitt's offensive firepower, particularly in the second half. Lattimore's relentless performance against Faye, the ACC's most efficient big, proved pivotal in breaking open the game. Her exceptional shooting from the free-throw line, making 14 out of 18 attempts, ultimately sealed the deal for Virginia. Edessa Noyan emerged as a key contributor in the clutch, drawing fouls and securing crucial rebounds that helped extend the Cavaliers' lead. Despite a strong performance from Pitt's Johnson and Faye, Virginia's dominance at the free-throw line and strategic play ultimately secured their victory.





