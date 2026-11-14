Latter Waives Anonymity to Criticize Russell Brand Consent Comments

Alleged victim Alice Latter speaks out against Russell Brand's justification for sleeping with a minor, highlighting power imbalances in his 2006 relationship with her.

Comedian Russell Brand faces renewed public scrutiny after alleged victim Alice Latter waived her legal anonymity to respond directly to his recent media interviews. Latter publicly detailed her allegations against the British actor, challenging his past justifications regarding his relationship with a minor. The development adds a new layer to the ongoing legal and cultural fallout from Brand's recent rape conviction in the United Kingdom. Latter sought to correct the public narrative surrounding her specific allegations of sexual assault.

Latter Challenges Brand Consent Narrative

Alice Latter, known by the pseudonym Alice in previous reports, explicitly rejected the notion that her past relationship with Brand was consensual or acceptable by modern standards. She described a violent encounter in which Brand allegedly forced himself upon her while she was unable to move or resist. Latter stated that she was choking and crying during the incident, which she identified as oral rape. She recounted having to strike Brand in the stomach to make him stop, an action she claimed was unprecedented in her life. These specific details were shared to emphasize the lack of consent and the physical coercion involved.

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The allegations come in direct response to comments Brand made during an appearance on the Megyn Kelly show. During that interview, Brand admitted to having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30 years old. He justified the relationship by citing the legal age of consent in the United Kingdom and Europe at the time, which was 16. Brand described his past self as an immature 30-year-old who was significantly different from the person he is today. This statement drew immediate criticism for minimizing the power dynamics and potential harm involved in such relationships with minors.

Legal Context and Trial Exclusion

Brand was recently sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for three counts of sexual assault. The jury found him guilty on these charges while acquitting him on three other counts of sexual assault. Despite the conviction, Brand has consistently maintained his innocence regarding all allegations made against him. He has argued that the legal proceedings were flawed and influenced by external pressures. The legal team has indicated plans to appeal the conviction, asserting that the verdict was unjust. The case has become one of the most high-profile sexual misconduct trials in recent British legal history.

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Latter revealed that she had been excluded from the October trial proceedings despite her initial involvement. She claimed that authorities decided not to include her allegations after Brand had already participated in the Megyn Kelly interviews. Latter was told that the decision was made to avoid turning the trial into what she termed the Alice show. She expressed devastation at being excluded from the judicial process that determined Brand's fate. The decision to omit her testimony has raised questions about the handling of evidence in the case. Latter believes that her account was marginalized due to the timing of Brand's media appearances.

Power Dynamics and Industry Influence

Latter emphasized the significant power imbalance between herself and Brand at the time of the alleged assault. She described Brand as a highly successful man with considerable influence and sway within the entertainment industry. In contrast, she characterized herself as a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience, and no prior relationships. Latter questioned how she could possibly possess the maturity required to consent to such a relationship. She argued that the disparity in power and experience made genuine consent impossible. This perspective highlights the ethical concerns surrounding relationships between adults and minors, regardless of legal technicalities.

The comedian's comments on the Megyn Kelly podcast have been widely criticized for their perceived lack of empathy. Latter pointed out that the public focus often remains on the age aspect rather than the violent nature of the assaults. She stated that it is shocking that the relationship with a minor remains the central talking point. Latter believes that adults should not be allowed to have sexual relationships with anyone under the age of 18. She views this as a basic ethical standard that society should universally accept. Her statements challenge the normalization of such relationships in public discourse.

Personal Toll and Further Allegations

Latter disclosed the severe personal impact of the allegations and the subsequent legal battle. She stated that the ordeal has taken a significant toll on her personal life and her marriage. She expressed regret that she has not been the greatest mother or daughter during this period due to the emotional distress. The constant media attention and legal proceedings have occupied her mind with the awful crimes. This ongoing struggle highlights the long-lasting effects of sexual violence on survivors. The psychological burden continues to affect her daily life and family relationships years after the incidents.

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New allegations have emerged against Brand, adding to the complexity of his legal troubles. A report by the Times of London on November 12 claims that Brand engaged in nonconsensual sex with multiple women. These additional accusations suggest a pattern of behavior that extends beyond the original trial charges. One allegation involves an attempt to coerce a victim into a bathroom. Another claim describes backdoor sex with a woman who had not yet been formally introduced to him. These reports indicate that Brand faces serious accusations from six additional women following his conviction.

Host Megyn Kelly has expressed strong support for Brand and criticism of the legal outcome. Kelly stated that she does not believe the charges against Brand. She described feeling indignant that what she perceives as a conservative stalwart has been targeted. Kelly questioned the fairness of the verdict despite the jury's decision. Her public stance has fueled further debate about the handling of sexual misconduct cases in the media. The intersection of celebrity status and legal accountability remains a contentious issue. The situation continues to evolve as more survivors come forward with their accounts. The legal and cultural implications of this case are still being assessed by experts and the public alike.