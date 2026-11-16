Latter Waives Anonymity in Russell Brand Sexual Assault Case

An accuser identified as Latter breaks her silence regarding Russell Brand, detailing alleged sexual assault from 2006 and her campaign for legal reform.

An accuser identified as Latter has publicly waived her anonymity to detail her allegations against British comedian and actor Russell Brand. In a new interview, she provided a comprehensive account of her alleged relationship with Brand, the specific nature of the alleged sexual assault, and her broader campaign to reform consent laws in the United Kingdom.

Specific Allegations of Assault in 2006

Latter alleged that Russell Brand orally raped her in the year 2006 when she was 16 years old and he was 30 years old. She had previously appeared under the pseudonym Alice in a 2023 newspaper investigation regarding the same incident. During the current interview, Latter described the assault in graphic detail, stating that Brand forced her against the headboard and choked her while she cried. She claimed she had to strike Brand in the stomach to make him stop, after which he told her he just wanted to see her mascara run.

Also read Latter Waives Anonymity to Criticize Russell Brand Consent Comments

Details of the Initial Meeting and Relationship

The pair initially met in Leicester Square when Russell Brand approached Latter while she was shopping in the street. She stated that she informed him of her age immediately, expecting the contact to end, but he requested to meet the following day. On their first date, Brand told her he did not care about her age and only needed to know where he stood legally. Latter further alleged that Brand referred to her as the child in front of his entourage and instructed her to keep the relationship secret from her school friends.

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Impact on UK Consent Laws and Legal Reform

Latter went public with her story to advocate for a staggered age of consent in the UK. She argued that the current legal framework is insufficient, noting that it is a criminal offense for individuals in their thirties, forties, or fifties to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18. She also mentioned that Brand advised her not to send intimate photographs because they would constitute child abuse images. Her decision to speak out is part of a sustained effort to change how the legal system handles age discrepancies in relationships.

Russell Brand Conviction and Sentencing Outcome

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison earlier this month after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. It is important to note that the allegations detailed by Latter are not part of the evidence that led to Russell Brand's recent conviction. Despite this legal separation, Latter's testimony provides a detailed personal account of the events that occurred over a decade prior to the recent court proceedings.