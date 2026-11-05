Latino Voters Shift Away from Trump as Democrats Gain Ground

Latino voters in Texas and Florida significantly reduced support for President Donald Trump, enabling Democratic wins in redrawn districts and signaling a major realignment in Hispanic electoral behavior.

Latino voters moved away from President Donald Trump on Tuesday, from the Rio Grande Valley to Paterson, New Jersey, helping Democrats win seats Republicans had redrawn to hold and nearly toppling two in Miami. An NBC News exit poll showed 60 percent of Latino voters backing Democratic House candidates and 35 percent backing Republicans. This shift represents a significant reversal from the 2024 election cycle and has triggered immediate political recalibrations across key swing regions.

Exit Polls Confirm Major Latino Realignment

The core mechanism behind this electoral shift is a sharp decline in Republican support among Hispanic communities, particularly in Texas and Florida. Two years ago, Pew Research Center's study of validated voters found Trump winning 48 percent of Latino voters to 51 percent for former Vice President Kamala Harris. The current cycle shows a decisive move toward Democratic candidates, overturning previously safe Republican margins in districts specifically designed to withstand Democratic challenges.

Also read Midterm Election Key Races: Young, Latino, and Independent Voters

Republican Map Failure in Texas Districts

Texan districts drawn with the assumption that Trump's 2024 gains would persist have suffered dramatic losses. The Associated Press (AP) put the shift in Texas' 15th district at 42 points, where Tejano singer Bobby Pulido won about 62 percent of the vote to unseat Republican Representative Monica De La Cruz. Trump had previously carried this redrawn seat by 18 points. Democratic Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar both won reelection anyway, with Gonzalez holding a seat Trump carried by 10 points. Democrats also picked up the 23rd District, which Trump won by 15, and captured the San Antonio-area 35th, which the president carried by 10.

Border County Turnout Drives Texas Results

Voter turnout and policy backlash fueled Democratic success in border areas. The Texas Tribune found turnout in border counties rose 8 percent from 2022, the largest increase of any region in the state. Senator-elect James Talarico won nine border counties that Trump carried two years ago. Exit polls had Trump winning about 55 percent of Hispanic Texan voters in 2024. On Tuesday, roughly six in 10 backed Talarico for Senate and about three in 10 backed Republican Ken Paxton. Democrat Gina Hinojosa beat Republican Governor Greg Abbott 53 percent to 46 percent statewide.

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Immigration Enforcement Sparked Voter Backlash

Strategists attribute the GOP losses to aggressive immigration enforcement under the current administration. Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist who studies the Latino vote, described the result as a massive rebuke of Donald Trump and a rejection of the Republican Party. He compared the result to the last election, saying, It's really no different than what happened two years ago when Latinos rejected the Democrats and moved towards Trump. His term for it is dealignment. Brendan Steinhauser, Republican strategist in Texas, described a huge swing against the GOP in the Rio Grande Valley, noting that some aggressiveness has caused political problems.

Miami Races Highlight Near Misses for Republicans

Democrats flipped neither Miami seat, but two Republican incumbents came within a point of losing. Florida Representative Mario Díaz-Balart, a Republican whose 26th District includes Doral and Hialeah, led Democrat Nicole Locklin 49.9 percent to 49.1 percent in a sector that Trump carried by 18 points. Next door in the 27th, Republican Representative María Elvira Salazar led Democrat Eliott Rodriguez by about 1,100 votes of nearly 248,000 cast. NBC News data show the race moved about 14 points toward Democrats from the 2024 presidential result. Doral moved further than the Hispanic precincts around it, with a slim majority backing Democrats David Jolly and Angie Nixon in an area Trump carried by 23 points.