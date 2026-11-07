Latino Voters Play Crucial Role in Midterm Elections

Latino voters shifted significantly toward Democrats in the midterms, helping break Republican control in Texas and electing historic Latino candidates. Despite criticism from some progressives regarding Latino male voting patterns, the community's growing political influence continues to reshape American politics.

But who could be blamed for caring too much about how we crushed it in the midterms?that the Texas GOP gerrymandered last year to take out Latino Democrats.

Speaking of Texas, the state elected a Latino as governor for the first time withto moderate Democrats to Latin Grammy winner Bobby Pulido to democratic socialists. Three of the six DSA members elected to the House for the first time are Latinas, includingIn Texas, voters in majority-Latino districts near San Antonio and along the border helped Democrats break Republicans’ longstanding grip on the state to win the races for governor, lieutenant governor and senator.

Also read Latino voters swing left in midterm elections, lifting Democrats to big wins in Texas and nationwide

The narrative this time is that Latinos helped pull American democracy back from the jaws of MAGA, which I guess is better than the charges ofthrown at us two years ago. That’s when 48% of Latinos voted for Trump — a record for a Republican presidential candidate — and the GOP gained in even the bluest of Latino-heavy precincts, a shift that conservatives predicted would become larger, and permanent.

Well, New York Times data showed a 29-point shift to the Dems for Latino voters nationwide in the midterms, compared to two years ago — by far the largest of any ethnic group.approach to life wasn’t holding us down. Now that we’re actually exercising our franchise, we don’t seem to be makinghappy. Even as progressive friends of mine are celebrating the blue tsunami, they’re criticizing Latino men for not having voted more decisively for Democrats, as Latinas did.

, and never just enough. Because we don’t fit anyone’s expectations but our own, we’re seen as an eternal threat and never reliable. We’re the largest minority group in this country, increasing in voters and political power in places far from traditional strongholds. Why, Jess Rivera beat a five-term GOP incumbent to become the first Latina in the North Carolina state Senate.

With our growing influence, politicians should be courting us and never assuming we’re automatically with them. There’s also something more fascinating at work. Forget Ohio as a bellwether of American politics — look to Latinos.

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Ronald Reagan’s popularity with Latinos, especially after he signed the immigration amnesty, reflected a thirst for a leader who believed in the fundamental goodness of this nation.in the 1990s, the Latino blue wave that helped put Bill Clinton in the White House showed that we would only suffer scapegoating for so long.showed a working class unease with a Democratic Party that signed off on NAFTA, which decimated the heartland as much as it did Mexico’s rural economy. Our embrace of Barack Obama highlighted an America mature enough to elect a Black man twice.

And our lukewarm support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 compared to Obama was the signature on the death certificate of her doomed campaign.because the Democratic Party couldn’t break the spell he cast over too many Americans. Tuesday’s repudiation of Trump shows that we have mostly snapped out of it — sick of his pathetic economy, his horrible immigration raids, his pointless wars and jejune insults.

In the latest “The De Los Podcast” episode, Times columnist Gustavo Arellano talks with hosts Fidel Martinez and Suzy Exposito about how the Latino vote will influence the 2026 midterm elections. Except white people, it seems. New York Times number crunchers found that 51% of white voters nationwide chose Republican candidates. They still stood with a party that allowed Trump to lavishacademics have long claimed that Latinos turn conservative in a desire to become white.

I’ve always found that argument facile. Most of the Latino Trumpers I know are proud rancho libertarians who love to blast their corridos and apply for dual citizenship and who think gringos are weak, whiny ingrates. The one thing those Latinos did pick up from white Trump supporters was a strain of grievance politics that hasn’t historically been a part of who we are.

That may have been a natural byproduct of assimilation, which isn’t just about the language you speak or owning a home or cultural traditions. It’s also about picking up the political vibes of the powerful, which for the past decade have leaned toward MAGA’s nihilism. Oh, we’ll still learn English and strive for the middle class and root for the Raiders or Cowboys or Broncos or some other underachieving NFL squad.

But Latinos expect more from this country than just kvetching and corruption, blind loyalty and excuses. Polls have long shownobsess over how Latinos vote. Because we’re not beholden to any side just yet, we’re ultimately more objective. We’ll back Democrats or Republicans if they’re doing a better job than the other party — and if they’re not, we’ll toss them out like a bad batch of enchiladas.

Isn’t that the American experiment at its best? The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The article argues that Latino voters should be treated as a political bellwether rather than assumed to belong to either party.

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It presents their sharp midterm move toward Democrats as a repudiation of President Trump and a reminder that voters can change allegiances when a party fails them; an NPR report likewise described a 21-point swing toward Democrats among Latino voters compared with 2024. The piece contends that Latino voters’ growing influence gives politicians reason to court them rather than take their support for granted.

It rejects the idea that Latino political choices follow a predictable path toward conservatism or assimilation, and instead portrays those choices as independent judgments about the country’s direction. More broadly, the article presents Latino voters’ willingness to reward or reject either party as a hopeful example of democratic accountability. It argues that their optimism and insistence on better governance could offer a model for the wider electorate. A contrasting perspective cautions against treating Latino voters as a single, dependable bellwether.

Their backgrounds, locations and priorities vary, and the group’s vote has not always moved uniformly: in 2022, most Hispanic voters backed Democrats, but the Democratic margin was narrower than in 2018. Recent election analysis also underscores that Latino support can shift between parties. In 2024, Donald Trump won a larger share of Latino voters than in 2020, with economic concerns among the factors cited; research found that Latino supporters of Trump and Kamala Harris differed in which issues they prioritized.

This perspective suggests that the latest Democratic swing may reflect dissatisfaction with specific economic and immigration policies, not a lasting break with Republicans or a unified Latino political outlook. A 2026 poll analysis found substantial Latino disapproval of Trump’s economic and immigration approaches, while also documenting that economic frustration had helped move some Latino voters toward him in 2024.

Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Opinion Writing in 2026 and Commentary in 2025.

He was also a finalist in 2025 for the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing and was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics. Arellano previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.

” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.