Latino voters made history in this year's midterm elections, helping fuel the Democrats' victories across the country. Tom Wait reports.

According to the election data firm PDI, Latino turnout in California jumped from 28% in the 2022 midterms to 41% in this year's election. UCLA Luskin School experts said a majority of that new turnout voted Democratic.

"If you look down at individual races, you'll see all the different commentary," said Lila Burgos, deputy director of UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. "I think again the economy being a major driver ... We all saw the effects of what the administration has led to over the last couple of years.

Also read M&S Tights Sales Hit 33,000 as Fashion Experts Reveal Best Snag-Resistant Sheers for Winter 2026

" Latino turnout surged across the country. In Texas, Latinos helped elect Democrat James Talarico, flipping that Senate seat blue. Latinos also showed up for Democrat Gino Hinojosa, who will become Texas' next governor after defeating Greg Abbott.

"This is a major moment, and I think that the representation of being Latino is huge," Burgos said. "But also, it was the message that they are sending to voters that they are going to be the arbiters of change. ""I think for the Latino voter, in Southern California, maybe immigration was a big factor, immigration enforcement," attendee Nancy Mateo said. "The Latino voter is not monolithic.

Advertisement

We all care about different things.

"Ahead of Democratic leadership votes, Hochul says Jeffries, Schumer"know our complicated needs"