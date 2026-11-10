Lila Downs, Chichi Peralta, and Daniela Mercury Honored at Latin Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Ceremony

The Latin Recording Academy awarded lifetime honors to six artists including Karol G and Nathy Peluso, alongside Omar Alfanno, ahead of the 2026 gala in Las Vegas.

The Latin Recording Academy honored six distinguished artists with lifetime achievement awards on Monday afternoon, November 9, in Las Vegas. This prestigious ceremony celebrated performers who have defined the landscape of Latin music through their enduring creative contributions and artistic value. The event took place before the main gala and featured emotional speeches from recipients about their heritage and artistic journeys.

Manuel Abud, the chief executive officer of the Latin Recording Academy, officially opened the proceedings by paying tribute to the inductees. He described the recipients as timeless artists whose exceptional talent and legacy have left an indelible mark on culture. Dominican merengue singer Milly Quezada served as the host for the event. Erika Ender also participated in the ceremony as one of the presenters.

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Lila Downs, Francisco Céspedes, Alaska, Daniela Mercury, and Chichí Peralta received the lifetime achievement awards for their creative contributions of outstanding artistic value to Latin music. Meanwhile, Panamanian hitmaker Omar Alfanno received the Trustees Award. This specific honor is reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to Latin music that extend beyond their performance careers. The academy recognized these outstanding performers for their profound impact on the industry.

Lila Downs delivered a deeply emotional speech, recalling her origins as a six-year-old girl who sang in the mountains of Oaxaca. She thanked Oaxaca for providing her roots and Mexico for giving her identity, strength, and stories to sing. She told her younger self that it was worth dreaming, expressing that she received this recognition with tears and a trembling voice. Her speech highlighted the deep connection between her personal history and her musical identity.

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Chichí Peralta spoke about the human essence of creativity, noting that sometimes you have to try, fail, and start over. She stated that discovering there is always another possibility is the most beautiful part of creating art. Peralta emphasized that creativity is not just about producing something that previously only existed in our imagination. She asserted that the capacity to feel, imagine, and transform experiences into art is profoundly human and cannot be replaced by technology.

Alaska described herself as a rare artist who is difficult to classify, with one foot in the mainstream and the other in the underground. She noted that she has experienced both the success of a number one hit and the challenge of releasing her own albums. Alaska highlighted her dual connection to America and Mexico, where she was born, despite being Spanish. She shared that she knows what it is like to navigate different cultural and musical worlds simultaneously.

Daniela Mercury focused on the inclusive power of her music, stating that she sings for her people to see them dance, celebrate, and love each other. She declared that her music stands against discrimination and supports the rights of the LGBT community. Mercury called for freedom and democracy, explicitly opposing authoritarianism. Her message emphasized joy and social responsibility as central themes of her artistic work.

Francisco Céspedes reflected on the ultimate purpose of his music, which is to accompany intimate moments. He stated that if anyone had a romantic or intimate moment while listening to his songs, that was his goal. Omar Alfanno also addressed the crowd, emphasizing that songwriters are the fuel of the industry. He asked the audience to create songs that endure rather than just producing temporary hits.

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These awards precede the main gala scheduled for Thursday, November 12. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Viewers can watch the event live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET. The network will broadcast the celebration honoring the continued excellence of Latin music professionals. The lifetime achievement awards highlighted the enduring impact of these artists on the global music stage.