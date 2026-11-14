Latin Recording Academy Honors Leading Ladies at 2026 Awards

The Latin Recording Academy recognized four influential women and industry leaders during Latin Grammy Week in Las Vegas, celebrating their impact on entertainment.

The Latin Recording Academy officially celebrated its 2026 Leading Ladies of Entertainment during the vibrant events of Latin Grammy Week in Las Vegas. This prestigious recognition program highlights the immense influence of women across various sectors of the music and entertainment industry, acknowledging their strategic leadership and creative excellence. The honorees were selected for their profound contributions to shaping the global landscape of Latin music and media.

Industry Titans Receive Leading Ladies Honors

María Fernández, currently serving as the chief operating officer of Sony Music Entertainment Latin Iberia, was among the distinguished recipients of this year's award. Her strategic oversight at one of the world's largest music conglomerates has been pivotal in driving growth and innovation within the Latin Iberian market. Additionally, Sandra Jiménez, who holds the position of regional director and head of music for Latin America and the U.S. at YouTube, was recognized for her digital leadership. Her work has significantly expanded the reach of Latin content to global audiences through streaming platforms.

Also read Camila Fernandez Wins First Latin Grammy for La Fernández, Honors Pregnant Daughter Cayetana

Salomé Limón, a five-time Latin Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, and sound engineer, completed the list of technical and creative honorees. Her extensive portfolio behind the scenes has defined the sonic quality of countless hit records in the genre. Joining her as a six-time Latin Grammy winner was María Rosa García, widely known by her stage name Niña Pastori. The Spanish singer-songwriter is celebrated for her powerful vocals and enduring artistic legacy, which has inspired generations of performers across the Spanish-speaking world.

Artists Celebrate the Legacy of Female Leadership

The ceremony, held on Tuesday, November 10, featured appearances by prominent artists including Erika Ender and Leslie Grace. These performances underscored the strong connection between creative talent and executive leadership within the industry. María Fernández, Sandra Jiménez, Salomé Limón, and Niña Pastori were honored not just for their individual achievements, but for their collective role in mentoring and empowering women in a historically male-dominated field. The event served as a testament to the growing visibility and authority of women in high-level decision-making roles.

Advertisement

Upon receiving her recognition, Niña Pastori expressed deep gratitude for her journey in the music industry. She stated that life has given her far more than she ever dreamed or imagined, citing the abundance of recognitions and the love from both the public and her colleagues. Pastori specifically thanked the Academy, Manuel, and her fellow awardees Salomé, María, and Sandra. She described it as a privilege to share such a significant day with these accomplished peers, highlighting the camaraderie among the honorees.

Additional Honors and Philanthropic Initiatives During Week

During Latin Grammy Week, separate honors were bestowed upon other key figures in the industry. Jesús López, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, was named the 2026 Honorary Academician by the Spanish Music Academy. This distinction recognizes his extensive contributions to the development of artists, the transformation of the recording industry, and the international projection of Spanish-language music.

The award was presented by Antonio Guisasola, who serves as the Treasurer of the board of directors of the Spanish Music Academy as well as the president of AGEDI and PROMUSICAE. This ceremony marked the first edition of the Honorary Academicians program and took place on November 6 at the Teatro Real in Madrid. López's work has been instrumental in launching the careers of Spanish music legends such as Mecano, Radio Futura, Raphael, Joaquín Sabina, and Joan Manuel Serrat.

Also on Tuesday, November 10, the organization GET YOURS hosted the first edition of the GET YOURS INVITATIONAL. This event was held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and brought together golfers, creators, artists, and music industry professionals for a unique blend of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy. Cash App served as the main sponsor, ensuring significant financial support for the day's activities and charitable initiatives.

Advertisement

The INVITATIONAL featured special guests including Lenny Tavárez and the band The Warning, who performed live to entertain attendees. The day was filled with brand experiences, live music performances, and a competitive golf tournament that encouraged networking among industry leaders. All funds raised and directed through the event supported All God's Children International, commonly known as AGCI.

AGCI is dedicated to its work with vulnerable children and families in Latin America. The support provided by the GET YOURS INVITATIONAL directly contributes to their efforts to improve living conditions and opportunities for at-risk youth in the region. This combination of celebration and charity exemplifies the spirit of Latin Grammy Week, where professional accolades are paired with meaningful community impact.