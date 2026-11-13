Latin Grammys Celebrate 100 Years of José Alfredo Jiménez With Edgar Barrera, The Warning, More

Barrera was the musical producer for star-studded tribute featuring The Warning, Reik, Sofia Reyes, Yami Safdie, and Camila Fernández.

Alejandra Villarreal Vélez, Paulina Villarreal Vélez and Daniela Villarreal Vélez of The Warning perform onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.honored Mexico’s roots with a touching tribute celebrating the legacy of José Alfredo Jiménez.

The late Mexican icon, considered a founding father of regional Mexican music, received a star-studded tribute featuring the Warning, Reik, Sofia Reyes, Yami Safdie, and Camila Fernández. Barrera led the homage to José Alfredo Jiménez with Mexican rock group the Warning joining him for a stirring performance of “Te Solté la Rienda. ” Reik, Reyes, and Yami Safdie took on the classics “La Media Vuelta” and “Si Nos Dejan.

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” Fernández, who is the granddaughter of another late Mexican legend, Vicente Fernández, brought down the house with a powerful take on “El Rey. ” She put a fiercely feminine spin on a song that was written about celebrating a man. Alfredo Jiménez earned the title of the “king of ranchera music” for his singular songwriting that set the gold standard for regional Mexican music. The Latin Recording Academy’s tribute coincides with the 100 year anniversary of Alfredo Jiménez’s birth.

Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke VolumesBarrera served as the tribute’s musical producer for the number, an appropriate pick since he consistently honors Alfredo Jiménez’s legacy in his work. This year, the superproducer is up for three Best Regional Song nominations for his work on Karol G’s “Ese Hombre Es Malo,” and two Grupo Frontera songs, “Ojitos Bellos,” and their Xavi collaboration, “No Capea.

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”at this year’s Latin Grammys ceremony with 10 nods total. The Texas-born producer is being recognized in the Producer of the Year category, plus other major ones like Album of the Year for his work on albums like.

He notched two Song of the Year nominations for Karol’s “Coleccionando Heridas,” as well as Becky G and Santana’s powerfulDC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside