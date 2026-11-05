Latin Grammys 2024 Performers Announced: Rush, Daddy Yankee Honored

The Latin Recording Academy reveals star-studded lineups for the 2024 ceremony. See who performs and who receives top honors in this major entertainment update.

The Latin Recording Academy announced the latest roster of performers for the upcoming awards ceremony on Thursday, November 5. The list of artists joining the star-studded lineup includes Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Diljit Dosanjh, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso, and Ángel Cucco Peña. These musicians are set to showcase their talents on one of Latin music's biggest stages.

This announcement adds to the excitement surrounding the event, which promises a blend of legendary tributes and contemporary performances. The inclusion of diverse artists highlights the breadth of genres celebrated by the organization. Fans have waited eagerly for these details to finalize their viewing plans for the broadcast.

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Rush Reunion and Major Nominations Revealed

Rock band Rush brings its reunion tour to Las Vegas with an exclusive residency titled Elevate From the Norm at the Sphere. This appearance marks a significant moment for the group and adds a unique rock element to the Latin-focused event. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique, Grupo Niche, and Nathy Peluso are nominated for best salsa album, signaling strong competition in that genre.

The ceremony will also honor the late Willie Colón, the renowned Nuyorican trombonist, singer, bandleader, composer, producer, and arranger. His work helped shape salsa music over several decades. Ennio Gatti, Colón's former musical director and bandleader, will lead the original 13-member band for the tribute. This ensures an authentic representation of his legacy during the show.

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Willie Colón Tribute and Industry Recognition

Willie Colón received The Latin Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. He also helped bring The Latin Grammys to New York in 2006. The upcoming tribute serves as a final acknowledgment of his contributions to the industry. Ennio Gatti's leadership of the original band members provides a direct link to Colón's most influential era.

Daddy Yankee will be honored as the Latin Recording Academy's person of the year. This prestigious title recognizes his immense impact on Latin urban music globally. The award aligns with his status as a pioneer in reggaeton. His recognition underscores the academy's focus on artists who have defined generations of sound.

Telecast Details and Host Return

Eliza Gutiérrez serves as the host for the three-hour telecast. The awards air live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET on Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavisión, and ViX. A one-hour pre-show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET to build anticipation for the main event.

The telecast will also feature a tribute to José Alfredo Jiménez. Edgar Barrera, this year's most nominated act, serves as the musical producer for this segment. His involvement highlights the connection between classic mariachi traditions and modern pop production. The structure of the evening balances historical reverence with contemporary relevance.

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What Comes Next for Attendees and Viewers

Viewers should tune in to the specified networks for the live broadcast. The combination of Rush's Sphere residency, the Willie Colón tribute, and the Daddy Yankee honor creates a multifaceted narrative for the night. Artists like Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Diljit Dosanjh, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, and Ángel Cucco Peña bring international flair.

The lineup of nominees and honorees reflects the evolving landscape of Latin music. With salsa and reggaeton taking center stage alongside rock and pop, the event aims to appeal to a broad audience. The details announced on November 5 provide a clear roadmap for what to expect on November 12. Attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will be limited, making the television broadcast the primary way to witness the spectacle.