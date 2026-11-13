Latin Grammy Nominees Share Stories at Meta Museum of Illusions Event

Latin Grammy nominees including Luísa Sonza, J Noa and Gerardo Coronel discussed music, motherhood and heartbreak during a two-day Meta event in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy nominees took part in a two-day activation with Meta at the Museum of Illusions in Las Vegas on Nov. 10 and 11. The immersive experience placed artists inside a series of mind-bending exhibits, where they tried on Meta smart glasses, explored optical illusions and sat for candid conversations about their music, careers and more.

The conversations ranged from personal revelations and unexpected anecdotes to reflections on creative breakthroughs. The nominees shared so much during the visit that the event produced a selection of 15 of the most memorable quotes from the experience.

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Nominees Reflect on Collaborations and Creative Breakthroughs

Brazilian pop star Luísa Sonza said her first Latin Grammy nomination outside the Brazilian categories was an unexpected milestone. She was nominated for best reggaetón performance for 'Uñas afiladas' with Sofía Reyes.

Sonza said she did not expect the nomination and described the recognition as something very beautiful and an achievement. She said that sharing the moment with Sofía Reyes, an artist she considers a friend, made it even more meaningful.

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Sonza recalled that her collaboration with Sofía Reyes came together organically, without awards or commercial expectations in mind. The two artists made the songs simply because they liked each other, and one studio session produced three songs that they eventually released.

Artists Discuss Mental Health, Pressure and Industry Critique

Several nominees described personal struggles and industry pressure as central themes in their songwriting. Their accounts showed how deeply their music is tied to their own experiences.

The Mexican singer-songwriter with three Latin Grammy nominations said mental health has long been central to her songwriting. She explained that her songs began as a form of personal journaling before her music reached a wider audience, and she added that the album behind her nominations took three years to complete.

Playfully, she joked that it was an honor to lose to Rosalía. She also said that her understanding of success has changed as her career has grown, describing herself as a very successful woman in a way that has nothing to do with musical success.

Dominican rapper J Noa earned a Latin Grammy nomination in the best rap/hip hop song category for 'Antisistema', a track that openly challenges the music industry that recognized it. J Noa said the song is not aimed at a particular artist but at the pressures placed on musicians by the industry, the public and listeners who make demands.

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Valenzuela and Coronel Explain Motherhood and Heartbreak Songs

Chilean singer-songwriter Francisca Valenzuela wrote 'Bugambilia', her Latin Grammy-nominated alternative song, during her first postpartum experience. She said the track captures the emotional extremes of new motherhood, including feelings that are often left out of the conversation.

Valenzuela described the song as an attempt to portray a moment that is both beautiful and brutal. She said it touches on feeling inadequate and feeling like she is collapsing under the pressure of having to perform.

Mexican singer-songwriter Gerardo Coronel offered an unconventional approach to heartbreak in his song 'Una de 1500'. Coronel said that spending about 1,500 pesos, roughly $80 USD, can help a person forget or get over a relationship that ends unexpectedly.

Coronel listed possible uses for that amount, including a psychologist who charges 1,500 pesos, a night of drinking that costs 1,500 pesos or a small outing for the same price. He concluded that one purchase of 1,500 pesos is very necessary to heal sorrows.