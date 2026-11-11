Latin Grammy Nominee Schell Rose From Barquisimeto to Writing for Major Stars

Venezuelan songwriter Schell, 23, is competing for Latin Grammy songwriter of the year and best pop song on Thursday, Nov. 12, as co-writer of Kany García's hit.

Venezuelan songwriter Schell, 23, is competing for the Latin Grammy Award for songwriter of the year and best pop song this Thursday, Nov. 12. She is a co-writer of Kany García's 'A La Niña Que Fui,' the track nominated in the pop category. Schell is originally from Barquisimeto, the capital of Lara State in Venezuela, and once planned to move to London to study business after finishing high school.

Schell is the only newcomer in the songwriter of the year category for 2026, although she is not the only woman among the nominees. She appears alongside established writers including Edgar Barrera, who has 82 Latin Grammy nominations and 29 wins, and Yoel Henríquez, who has garnered 23 nominations and three victories.

Also read ¿Qué artistas se presentarán en vivo en los Latin Grammy?

Schell's Latin Grammy Nominations and Major Song Credits

Schell is nominated in two Latin Grammy categories, songwriter of the year and best pop song, for her work on García's 'A La Niña Que Fui.' The Latin Recording Academy lists her among the songwriters credited on several major releases.

Her listed credits include 'Ahí Estabas Tú' and 'Barco de Papel' by Fonseca, 'Bendito' by Rawayana, and 'Si Te Vas' by J Balvin and Jay Wheeler, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart. She also wrote 'Vas a Quedarte' by Diego Torres and Manuel Carrasco.

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Schell has also contributed to chart hits such as 'Gabriela' by KATSEYE, which peaked at No. 21 on the Hot 100, and 'Mercedes' by Becky G and Óscar Maydon, which reached No. 1 on Regional Mexican Airplay. Her work with Nicki Nicole on 'Ojos verdes' hit No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100.

From Business School Plans to Songwriting Sessions During the Pandemic

Schell's plans changed in 2020, when she finished high school and the coronavirus pandemic closed universities. Her family decided to move to Mexico, and her planned study of business in London was put on hold.

Schell said she had always wanted a career, but with schools shut, she had to stay home and find something to do. She began posting covers and other content on Instagram, which led to connections with several writers online and to Zoom sessions where they wrote songs together.

Schell spoke to the outlet from Spain during a break from a songwriting session. Her account shows how remote collaboration turned a period of lockdown into the start of her professional songwriting path.

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Early Music Training and Her Breakthrough Through Interscope

Schell began her musical training at age four at the Vicente Emilio Sojo Conservatory, an institution founded in 1936 in Barquisimeto that works with Venezuela's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs, known as El Sistema. She played the cello there until age 14, a period she described as a super magical experience that took her to Peru and the United States.

At age 15, she wrote her first song, 'Sin Ti o Contigo,' which she uploaded to digital platforms. The track has since been taken down. She said the song came from a breakup, and that writing it helped her process her feelings.

Her father encouraged her not to abandon music, telling her to try what she had always loved and give it two years. Schell's first major break came in 2024 with the band Fuerza Regida, after a trip to Miami where she met Nir Seroussi of Interscope.

Seroussi introduced her to Ben Tischker of Wide Eyed Entertainment, who is now her manager. Seroussi also helped place several of her songs, including 'PXTXS' for Fuerza Regida, and Schell said the hit 'Gabriela' by KATSEYE also came about through Interscope.