Latin Grammy Best New Artist 2026 Nominees Reveal Diverse Global Sounds

Discover the eleven nominees for Latin Grammy Best New Artist 2026, ranging from Mexican indie folk to Brazilian R&B, and explore the unique musical identities shaping the future of Latin music.

The Latin Recording Academy has officially announced the eleven nominees for the Best New Artist category for the 2026 ceremony, presenting a lineup that defies traditional geographic and stylistic boundaries. This prestigious award, one of the four General Field categories alongside Record, Album, and Song of the Year, invites voters to evaluate artists based on whose voice and musical worldview represent the true beginning of a significant career rather than just who had a breakthrough year.

The diverse roster includes Mexican indie folk, coastal Colombian rhythms, Brazilian R&B, dream-pop, and intimate singer-songwriter confessionals, highlighting the expanding definition of Latin music on the global stage. This breadth of talent underscores the category's role in identifying the next artist who will fundamentally change the musical conversation, moving beyond simple novelty to recognize sustained artistic vision and cultural impact.

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Nominees Represent Global Latin Music

The 2026 ballot features a striking array of geographies and approaches, with each nominee bringing a distinct sonic identity to the field. Macario Martínez represents roots-minded songs with a viral rise in the indie folk sphere, standing in sharp contrast to maye's hazy, finely layered pop aesthetic. This diversity ensures that the competition is not just about popularity but about the richness and variety of emerging talent across the Latin music ecosystem.

Arath Herce's songwriter craft is positioned alongside ARIA VEGA's Caribbean-facing pop, while three Brazilian nominees offer distinct perspectives from one of Latin America's most influential music cultures. The inclusion of these varied styles demonstrates the Latin Recording Academy's commitment to recognizing excellence across all genres, from traditional roots to modern electronic-influenced pop, ensuring a comprehensive representation of current musical trends.

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ARIA VEGA Brings Coastal Colombian Energy

Barranquilla-born ARIA VEGA places Colombia's Caribbean coast at the forefront of her music, utilizing local rhythms and imagery as the core engine of her sound rather than mere decoration. Her commercial breakthrough arrived in July when her collaboration with fellow Colombian star Ryan Castro, titled "Chévere," became a chart-topper on the Latin Airplay chart, simultaneously topping the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart and reaching No. 21 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

This radio success coincided with her preparation to open for Shakira at the singer's Macondo Park residency, providing a fitting platform for an artist carrying coastal sounds into a larger pop conversation. She was also featured in The Women's Panel: Global Rising for this year's Billboard Latin Music Week alongside artists like LALI and Greeicy, signaling her status as a rising international figure who is reshaping the pop landscape with her distinct regional identity.

Diverse Backgrounds Define The Nominees

The field includes artists from varied backgrounds, such as Brazilian singer Dora Sanches, who brings an R&B sensibility to a class often dominated by folk and rock, and Fabian Zignago, the son of Peruvian singer-songwriter Gian Marco. Zignago's nomination focuses on his own emerging catalog, featuring soft, expressive delivery on tracks like "Golpe," "Pared," and "Líneas Paralelas," while his connection to the Latin music royalty is treated as context rather than the primary hook.

Other notable inclusions are Loulu Gilberto and Zeca Veloso, children of bossa nova and tropicalia icons João Gilberto and Caetano Veloso respectively, and Costa Rican singer-songwriter Kendall Peña, who makes intimate, internet-native pop. Each nominee represents a unique entry point into the Latin music genre, from Mexican-American singer Delilah's prickly corridos tumbados to the contemporary grooves of Brazilian artists, showcasing the genre's vast stylistic range.

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Looking Ahead To The 2026 Ceremony

The announcement of these eleven nominees sets the stage for a highly competitive and diverse awards season, with voters tasked with identifying the artist whose work feels most foundational to the future of Latin music. The breadth of the field, ranging from viral indie folk hits to chart-topping Caribbean pop, ensures that the winner will likely be an artist who has successfully bridged local scenes with global audiences.

As the industry looks toward the 2026 Latin Grammy ceremony, the focus will remain on how these emerging artists continue to evolve their sounds and expand their reach. The nominations serve as a crucial snapshot of the current musical landscape, highlighting the innovative voices that are redefining what it means to be a new artist in an increasingly interconnected global market.