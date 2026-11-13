Latin Grammy Awards: Rosalía Leads Winners at 27th Ceremony in Las Vegas

Rosalía won five Latin Grammy Awards, including album of the year for Lux, at the 27th ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted a long list of stars on Thursday night for the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards. Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía was the night's biggest winner, taking home five awards, including album of the year for her latest studio effort, Lux. The ceremony was hosted by actor, producer and musician Roselyn Sánchez, and the event combined glamorous red carpet arrivals with live performances and emotional tributes.

Before the ceremony began, actress Ana de Armas and singer Camila Cabello led the red carpet arrivals in slinky, lingerie-inspired looks. The Latin Grammy Awards also brought several surprise moments, including an appearance by Janet Jackson, who presented Daddy Yankee with his person of the year honor.

Also read Latin Grammy Awards 2026 Winners

Rosalía Sweeps Five Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Rosalía won five Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night, the most of any artist at the 27th ceremony. Her wins included album of the year, song of the year, best pop song, best alternative album and short-form music video.

Rosalía beat strong competition in the album category, including top releases from Karol G, Anitta and Jorge Drexler. She accepted the album of the year award in Spanish, speaking through tears as she reflected on her career.

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In her speech, Rosalía noted that she had now won the award for the third time, having also received the honor in 2019 and 2022. She compared her career milestones to her earlier albums, referring to El Mal Querer from 2018, Motomami from 2022 and Lux from 2025. She described Lux as a leap into the void and said that speaking your own truth matters, and that the album represented her truth.

The award was presented by Colombian singer Juanes, himself a Latin Grammy winner. Rosalía became emotional as she recalled his early support, telling the audience that when there were only 100 people in a room in Madrid, he was there and helped her at the start of her career.

Red Carpet Looks from Ana de Armas and Camila Cabello

Ana de Armas stood out on the red carpet in a blue satin Elie Saab dress featuring sheer panels and lace cut-outs. She arrived with her musician boyfriend Alberto Montenegro, one day after the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala in Las Vegas.

Camila Cabello chose a Simone Rocha lace-trimmed skirt and a matching crop top in pale pink for her arrival. Later in the evening, she changed into a Christian Dior floral dress before walking on stage to present an award. Cabello presented the record of the year award to Milo J for his song Niño, and she watched the rest of the show from the front row.

Rosalía also made a dramatic entrance of her own. Earlier on the red carpet, she wore a custom Matieres Fecales gown with a huge tulle skirt. Later, she opened the show live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena with a medley of Lux tracks, including La Rumba Del Perdón, La Perla and Dios Es Un Stalker, performed with angelic dancers wearing halos on a stage designed to look like heavenly clouds.

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Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee Share Emotional Reunion

Janet Jackson presented Daddy Yankee with the person of the year award, marking an emotional reunion between the two artists, who recorded the 2018 duet Made for Now. Jackson wore a purple Luar ensemble for the presentation.

In her remarks, Jackson said that it takes vision and courage to help change the sound of music and to create new possibilities for artists who come after them. She praised Daddy Yankee for helping bring reggaeton to audiences around the world and opening doors for generations of Latin urban artists.

Jackson also addressed Daddy Yankee by his real name, Ramon, recalling that she had once told him he had a beautiful soul and great energy. She said she needed that energy on Thursday night, adding that his spirit is part of what makes his impact reach beyond the music and that his music has inspired an entire generation.

The evening also belonged to Barrera, who made history with his Latin Grammy wins. His career total now stands at 30, making him the most awarded person in the history of the Latin Grammy Awards. He surpassed the record previously held by René Pérez, who had 29 wins.