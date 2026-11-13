Latin Grammy Awards 2026 Winners

The 27th Latin Grammy Awards have concluded in Las Vegas, and Rosalía is walking away the night's big winner.

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. She also won Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for “La Perla” , Best Alternative Music Album forOther winners of the night included CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Milo J and Karol G. See the full winners list below.

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“La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins “La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins “Ego,” Anton Curtis Delost, Mónica Vélez Domínguez, Niko Rubio, Alejandra Villarreal, Daniela Villarreal & Paulina Villarreal “Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día,” Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Vicente Jimenez, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner & Federico Vindver “Ante la duda, baila,” Ben Aler, Carlos Casacuberta, Jorge Drexler, Manuel Lorente Freire “Spread Lof,” Gabriel Lugo “Gabo”, Jesús Martos Castillo “Presser,” Mauro, Alberto Montenegro “Beto,” Pj Sin Suela, Andrés Story & Mateo Sujatovich “No Capea,” Edgar Barrera, Iván Gámez, Fabio Iván Gutierrez Ramírez, Joshua Xavier Gutierrez, Luis Mexia & Adelaido “Payo” Solís III Microsoft Outlook Still Down As Company Probes Cause Of Crippling 365 Outage