Latin Grammy Awards 2026: Rosalía, Milo J and Daddy Yankee Lead Las Vegas Winners

Rosalía, Milo J and Karol G led the 27th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, while Daddy Yankee received the Person of the Year honor on November 12, 2026.

The 27th Latin Grammy Awards wrapped up on November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a strong night for Argentine folk music, a surprise presenter and a newly elected U.S. congressman who also took home a Latin Grammy statuette. The ceremony, which honors the best of Latin music, drew its biggest headlines from Spanish singer Rosalía, Argentine vocalist Milo J and reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee.

In an industry where reggaeton beats and polished pop productions dominate both charts and sales, folk-powered Argentine vocalist Milo J, who is 20 years old, stood out as one of the evening's biggest winners. He took home Record of the Year for his single Niño, along with Best Folk Album for La Vida Era Más Corta, Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance and Best Recording Package.

Also read Latin Grammy 2026: Milo J and Rosalia Lead La Premiere Winners

Rosalía and Karol G Dominate the Top Categories

Spanish vocalist Rosalía was the night's most decorated artist in the major categories. She swept Album of the Year and Best Alternative Album for LUX, and she also won Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Short Form Music Video. She opened the show with a medley of tracks from LUX, staged with elaborate dancing and an intricate stage design.

Colombian vocalist Karol G was another multiple category winner. She claimed Best Urban Music Album and Best Reggaeton Performance, giving reggaeton a strong presence among the top honors of the evening.

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Tejano musician Bobby Pulido also made headlines. He had won the race for Texas' 15th congressional district the Tuesday before the ceremony, and on November 12, 2026, he picked up his third Latin Grammy, this time for Best Tejano Album.

Daddy Yankee Receives Person of the Year Honor

Puerto Rican singer and producer Daddy Yankee was named the Academy's Person of the Year. He was caught by surprise when American singer Janet Jackson walked out unannounced to present him with the award on stage.

In his acceptance speech, Daddy Yankee reminded viewers that in the earliest days of reggaeton, the Puerto Rican government tried to criminalize making the music. He said the government called the musicians criminals with no future, a reminder of the genre's struggle before it became a global force.

Daddy Yankee also delivered what many in the room considered the most impressive performance of the night. Covered by an oversized Puerto Rican flag, he presented a medley of his past hits across multiple stages in an elaborately prepared and choreographed set. The performance traced his and reggaeton's roots as a mixtape phenomenon all the way to his global breakthrough hit, Despacito.

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Tributes and Performances Shape the Broadcast

The ceremony also featured several tributes. Milo J appeared with members of the colorfully costumed Uruguayan theatrical ensemble, which had appeared at his spring performance. He also performed with Gustavo Santaolalla on stage.

A star-studded homage honored the iconic Mexican composer José Alfredo Jiménez, punctuated by both mariachi and a three-piece rock band. Separately, a posthumous celebration of salsa pioneer Willie Colón featured Nathy Peluso, Luis Figueroa and Colón's son Miguel Colon, all backed by Colón's original 13-piece salsa band.

For viewers and industry observers, the 2026 telecast showed how Latin music now spans folk, alternative, pop, reggaeton, Tejano and classic salsa in a single evening. The winners and tributes reflected a genre whose audience and creative range continue to expand, as documented on the night of November 12, 2026, in Las Vegas.