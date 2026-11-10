Latin Grammy Awards 2026 Predictions: Who Could Win the Top Categories

Editors weigh album, song and record of the year contenders ahead of the Latin Grammy ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 12 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Latin Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Thursday, Nov. 12, and an editorial team has published its predictions for the top categories, including album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. The editors weighed market trends and historical voting patterns to forecast likely winners and to highlight the artists they consider most deserving. The show will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

TelevisaUnivision will produce the three-hour telecast, which airs across the network's U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Latin Grammy Premiere will precede the main broadcast, and it is where the majority of the categories are awarded. The editors' discussion also includes the 2026 Latin Grammy Best New Artist nominees, Aria Vega, Macario Martínez and Delilah.

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Album of the Year Contenders Under Debate

Rosalía is the editors' strongest pick for album of the year, according to one editor who called her work a complex, one-of-a-kind masterpiece. That album was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra and features songs that are musically and lyrically rich across 13 different languages. The editor argued that Rosalía expanded what a pop album can be and reached new vocal heights with an operatic work.

Milo J is the other artist drawing the most attention in this category. The Argentine artist, who was 18 years old when the album was made, bridged the past, present and future across 15 songs. His collaborations include Trueno, Akriila, Silvio Rodríguez and the late Mercedes Sosa, and the editors noted that he is one of the youngest artists ever nominated in this category.

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Another editor agreed that every nominee is excellent and that Milo J has created a truly extraordinary album despite his young age. That editor described the work as a masterful symphony orchestra intertwined with pop, with an 18-track structure that makes listeners feel the performance of each song. The editors largely agreed that the category features several masterpieces, which makes the final choice difficult.

Song of the Year Picks and Competing Arguments

Karol G and Marco Antonio Solís's 'Coleccionando Heridas' is one of the most-discussed songs in the song of the year field. One editor said they would love to see it win because the category traditionally honors musical and lyrical composition. That editor praised its nostalgic grupero love ballad melody and its relatable lyrics about the challenges of modern dating.

Another editor believes Rosalía could take home the award with 'La Perla', recorded alongside Yahritza y Su Esencia. That editor said the song's ironic lyrics about a manipulative ex-partner have made it an anthem of catharsis, supported by an exhilarating orchestral arrangement and the voices of Rosalía and Yahritza. The same editor still called 'Coleccionando Heridas' well-deserving if it wins.

A third editor, who called the category tough, pointed to Milo J's 'Solifican12' for its folk-inspired sound and introspective verses. That editor said the song uses metaphor to explore personal transformation and argued that its depth and originality make it a strong Latin Grammy candidate. The nominee list also includes Silvana Estrada's 'Dime', 'Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día', 'Vibarco', 'Humano' and Santana con Becky G's 'Mi Gran Amor'.

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What the Ceremony Means for Fans and Artists

For viewers, the Latin Grammy telecast offers a live look at how the year's leading Latin music is recognized, with the main broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TelevisaUnivision's U.S. platforms. Fans who want to see the early categories should note that the Latin Grammy Premiere comes before the three-hour telecast and includes most of the awards.

For the nominated artists, the wins in album, song and record categories carry significant weight, and the editors' debate shows how closely the field is contested. The next scheduled step is the ceremony itself on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the predicted winners will be announced live.