Latin Grammy Awards 2026 Add Howie D, Greeicy and Memo Ochoa as Presenters

The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards gala on Thursday, Nov. 12, adds new presenters and tributes to Willie Colón and José Alfredo Jiménez, live from Las Vegas.

The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards have added a new group of presenters, led by Howie D from The Backstreet Boys, Greeicy, Pablo Alborán, Ryan Castro and Mexican soccer star Memo Ochoa. The televised ceremony will be held live on Thursday, Nov. 12, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The gala will air via Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavisión and streaming on ViX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Latin Grammy Premiere, where the majority of the categories are awarded, will precede the telecast with a live stream starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Also read MLB Awards 2026: Full List of Winners for Baseball’s Top Annual Honors

Presenters and Performers Join the 2026 Latin Grammy Lineup

The newly confirmed presenters Howie D, Greeicy, Pablo Alborán, Ryan Castro and Memo Ochoa join a roster of performers that was announced earlier. Those previously named artists include Anitta, Carín León, Cristian Castro, Feid, Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Milo J, Rawayana and Xavi.

Howie D is a member of The Backstreet Boys, while Memo Ochoa is a Mexican soccer star. Their addition gives the Las Vegas telecast a mix of pop, Latin music and sports personalities, with each name confirmed for the Thursday broadcast.

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Tributes to Willie Colón and José Alfredo Jiménez

The ceremony will pay homage to the salsa pioneer Willie Colón through a tribute helmed by Colón's musical director and bandleader, Ennio Gatti. Colón's original 13-member band will take part in the segment alongside Gatti.

The show will also celebrate the legacy of José Alfredo Jiménez with a tribute marking the 100th anniversary of his birth. That segment is produced by Edgar Barrera, who is also the nominee leader for this year's awards.

Edgar Barrera Leads the 2026 Nominees With 10 Nods

Edgar Barrera leads this year's nominees with 10 nods, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Most of his nominations come from his work on projects by Karol G and Carín León.

Barrera's dual role as a nominee and the producer of the Jiménez tribute places him at the center of the telecast's music and recognition segments. The gala's categories will be decided across the Latin Grammy Premiere and the main televised ceremony.

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Broadcast Schedule and Viewing Options for November 12

Viewers can watch the main ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 12, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Univision, UNIMÁS and Galavisión. The same ceremony is also available through streaming on ViX.

Fans who want the full set of award categories can start with the Latin Grammy Premiere, which begins at 3 p.m. ET as a live stream. That early broadcast carries the majority of the categories, so it covers much of the awards before the televised gala begins.