Latin Grammy Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners in Las Vegas

The Latin Academy awarded the 27th Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Thursday. See the full list of winners in pop, rock, urban, and traditional genres.

The 27th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards was presented by the Latin Recording Academy in Las Vegas on Thursday, honoring the most significant achievements in Latin music. The ceremony recognized excellence across a diverse array of genres, from traditional pop and alternative rock to urban reggaeton and Brazilian musical styles.

Major Winners in Pop And Urban Music

In the competitive field of traditional pop, Laura Pausini claimed the trophy for Best Traditional Pop Album with her record "Yo Canto 2". This win highlights her enduring presence in the Spanish-language music market and her ability to connect with long-time fans through classic vocal performances.

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The category for Best Pop Song went to "La Perla", a collaboration featuring Rosalía alongside Yahritza y Su Esencia. The composition credits for this track include Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder, and Dylan Wiggins, showcasing a strong collaborative effort in songwriting.

In the urban music sector, Karol G and Feid took home the award for Best Reggaetón Performance with their track "Verano Rosa". This win solidifies their status as leading figures in the modern reggaeton landscape, appealing to a global audience with their rhythmic production and vocal chemistry.

The award for Best Urban Song was awarded to "Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66". The songwriting credits for this release include Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, and Daddy Yankee himself, marking a significant moment for the reggaeton pioneer as he continues to influence the genre through innovative collaborations.

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Rock, Alternative, And Traditional Recognitions

The band The Warning received the award for Best Rock Song with their composition "Ego". The songwriting team for this track includes Anton Curtis Delost, Mónica Vélez Domínguez, Niko Rubio, Alejandra Villarreal, Daniela Villarreal, and Paulina Villarreal, representing a new generation of rock musicians from Latin America.

In the pop/rock category, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso featuring Sting won Best Pop/Rock Song with "Hasta Jesús tuvo un mal día". The extensive list of composers includes Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Vicente Jimenez, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, and Federico Vindver.

Jorge Drexler dominated the alternative category by winning Best Alternative Song for "Ante la duda, baila". The songwriting credits are extensive, featuring Ben Aler, Carlos Casacuberta, Jorge Drexler, Manuel Lorente Freire "Spread Lof", Gabriel Lugo "Gabo", Jesús Martos Castillo "Presser", Mauro, Alberto Montenegro "Beto", Pj Sin Suela, Andrés Story, and Mateo Sujatovich.

Tropical music honors were split in a tie for Best Tropical Song. The awards went to "Nombre y apellido" by Luis Enrique and "Realidad-Es" by Grupo Niche. The former credits composers Luis Enrique, De La Ghetto, Ender Thomas, and Leon Yamil, while the latter was composed by José Aguirre.

Regional, Roots, And International Categories

Carlos Vives was awarded Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album for "El Último Disco Vol. 1". This recognition underscores his continued contribution to the preservation and evolution of Colombian folk music styles, blending traditional rhythms with modern production techniques.

Edén Muñoz took home the award for Best Banda Album with "Piedras a la Luna". This win highlights the growing popularity and artistic merit of regional Mexican music, particularly within the banda genre which has seen a surge in international attention and streaming numbers.

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In the Portuguese language categories, Urias won Best Album of Rock or Alternative Music in Portuguese for "CARRANCA". Emicida secured the award for Best Urban Music Album in Portuguese with "Emicida Racional VL 2 - Mesmas Cores & Mesmos Valores", demonstrating the depth of talent in the Brazilian music scene.

Best Roots Music in Portuguese was awarded to "Dominguinho Vol. 2 (Ao Vivo)" by João Gomes, Mestrinho, and Jota.pê. This recognition celebrates the rich traditions of Brazilian roots music, honoring artists who maintain the cultural heritage through live performance recordings.

Classical, Gospel, And Technical Achievements

The Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, won Best Classical Album for "Odyssey". The album production credits include Dmitriy Lipay as the producer, marking a significant achievement for Latin American orchestral music on the global stage.

Marcos Witt, Marco Barrientos, and Marcos Vidal shared the award for Best Christian Album in Spanish with their record "Eterno". This category continues to be a vital part of the Latin Grammy landscape, recognizing the spiritual and musical contributions of gospel artists.

Rosalía also won Best Short Form Music Video for "Sauvignon Blanc (Official Video)". In addition, she was recognized for her technical contributions to the album "Lux (Complete Works)", which won Best Engineered Album. The engineering team included Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tristan Hoogland, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, and Harry Wilson.

Gonzalo Rubalcaba received the award for Best Instrumental Album with "A tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole", featuring Joey Calveiro and Yainer Horta. The Quinteto Astor Piazzolla won Best Tango Album for "Le Grand Tango", preserving the legacy of the famous composer.

The event also honored Best Packaging Design for "La vida era más corta" by Milo J, with Camilo Joaquín Villarruel as the art director. Additionally, "O Agente Secreto (Trilha Sonora Original)" by Mateus Alves and Tomaz Alves Souza won for Best Music for Visual Media, completing a diverse list of technical and artistic accolades presented in Las Vegas.