Latin Grammy 2026: Milo J and Rosalia Lead La Premiere Winners

Milo J and Rosalia claimed top honors at the Latin Grammy La Premiere on November 12, 2026, in Las Vegas, marking historic wins in folk and alternative categories.

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted the La Premiere ceremony of the Latin Grammys, establishing a pivotal moment in Latin music history. Rosalia arrived at the event on that same Thursday, setting the stage for an evening defined by genre-defying triumphs and record-breaking achievements. The ceremony highlighted a diverse array of winners, shifting focus from pure urban dominance to a celebration of folk roots, alternative compositions, and electronic innovation across the Latin music spectrum.

Milo J Historic Folk and Urban Double Victory

Milo J secured a rare double victory by winning both the award for Best Urban Performance and Best Folkloric Album during the November 12, 2026 ceremony. The Argentine rapper defeated heavyweights such as Daddy Yankee, Ryan Castro, Feid, and Karol G to take home the trophy for Best Urban Performance with the track Gil, performed in collaboration with his friend and fellow Argentine Trueno. Milo J expanded his artistic dominance by also winning the Latin Grammy for Best Folkloric Album for La vida era más corta, a move that bridged his trap roots with traditional musical forms.

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Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, the real name of Milo J, expressed profound disbelief at his success in the folk category. He described the honor as mind-blowing, particularly coming from Moron and the trap genre. During his acceptance speech, Milo J dedicated a tribute to the late Mercedes Sosa, whose voice is mixed into his album. He also claimed the award for Best Album Packaging for La vida era más corta, directing his gratitude specifically toward graphic designers for their artistic labor.

Sara Schell Breaks Edgar Barreras Dominant Streak

Venezuelan songwriter Sara Schell made history as the first woman to win the Songwriter of the Year award at the Latin Grammys. Her victory marked a significant shift in the industry, breaking the long winning streak of Edgar Barrera, who had held the title since the category was established in 2023. Schell, who has collaborated with artists including Becky G, Belinda, Mora, Natanael Cano, Nicki Nicole, and Ivan Cornejo, accepted the award with stated humility.

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Dixing her thanks to the Academy for believing in her work, Sara Schell ended Barrera's dominance in this specific category. However, Edgar Barrera remains the most nominated artist of the night and retains the opportunity to win several other major awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. He did secure the award for Best Regional Mexican Song for No capea, performed by Xavi and Grupo Frontera. Grupo Frontera also claimed the prize for Best Norteño Album for Lo que me falta por llorar.

Jorge Drexler and Ca7riel Secure Multiple Wins

Uruguayan artist Jorge Drexler was a major beneficiary of the evening, collecting three awards during the Latin Grammy La Premiere on November 12, 2026. He first won Best Alternative Song for Ante la duda, baila, noting that the collaborative composition process was a successful first experiment for him. Moments later, he returned to the stage to claim Best Roots Song for El tambor chico, performed with the Uruguayan group Rueda De Candombe. He completed his sweep by winning Best Singer-Songwriter Album for Taraca, which he dedicated to the evolving music scene in Uruguay.

Drexler emphasized the cultural significance of his wins for Uruguay, highlighting the country's musical growth since the 1980s. Meanwhile, the Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso won their first Latin Grammy for Best Electronic Music Performance with Beto Horns - Fred Remix, a collaboration with British DJ Fred Again. The duo also won Best Long Form Music Video for FREE SPIRITS (The Film) featuring Sting. They thanked Sting, who is credited under his real name, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, for his contribution to their song Hasta Jesus tuvo un mal dia.

Rosalia and Bizarrap Dominate Alternative and Urban Fields

Spanish artist Rosalia solidified her status as a leading force in Latin music by winning three awards at the November 12, 2026 ceremony. She took home the prize for Best Alternative Music Album for LUX (Complete Works) and Best Pop Song for La Perla, a collaboration with Yahritza y Su Esencia. Additionally, she won Best Short Form Music Video for Sauvignon Blanc (Official Video), further cementing her multi-genre appeal.

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Argentine producer Bizarrap won Best Urban Song for his collaboration with Daddy Yankee, who was also honored separately for Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66. Bizarrap announced that his popular Bzrp Music Sessions project, featuring artists like Shakira, Quevedo, and Peso Pluma, is nearing its conclusion. He emphasized the importance of providing a platform for artists regardless of their career stage. The Mexican band The Warning, comprising sisters Alejandra, Daniela, and Paulina Villarreal, claimed their first Latin Grammy for Best Rock Song with Ego.