Latin American nationals now make up 36.4% of foreign affiliates in Spain. Data shows a surge in Colombian and Venezuelan contributors following regularization efforts.

Latin American nationals have achieved a historic milestone in Spain, reaching 1.34 million average contributors to the Social Security system in October 2026. This figure represents 36.4% of all foreign affiliates in the country, marking a significant demographic shift in the labor market. The growth trajectory has been particularly steep, with these workers driving half of Spain's foreign employment expansion over the last decade.

Historic Growth in Foreign Affiliates

The number of Latin American contributors has surged dramatically from just 376,148 a decade ago, when they accounted for only 21.7% of the foreign total. Over the full ten-year period, the increase reached 970,408 people. This accounts for roughly half of the nearly two million foreign workers added to Spain's labor market during that timeframe. The acceleration has been especially sharp in the past year, with 350,640 additional Latin American contributors joining the system.

Also read Grammy-winning musician Silvana Estrada to program Latin music at the LA Phil

Colombia and Venezuela Lead Expansion

Colombia and Venezuela stand out as the primary drivers of this demographic change. Colombian contributors grew from 52,356 in October 2016 to 399,294, a more than sevenfold increase. Venezuelan contributors rose from 19,847 to 250,726, representing a twelvefold increase. Peru and Honduras also saw their numbers multiply by roughly five times. These nations have replaced former leaders in the rankings, reflecting changing geopolitical and economic dynamics.

Impact of April 2026 Regularization

A major factor in this recent surge is the extraordinary regularization process launched in April 2026. By October 30, 490,586 foreigners had been registered through this initiative. Notably, 43.3% of those regularized came from Colombia and Venezuela. This suggests that a significant portion of the recent increase reflects previously undocumented workers moving into the formal economy rather than entirely new arrivals. This shift expands the tax and social contribution base but also brings new demands on public services.

Advertisement

Structural Drivers and Policy Incentives

Several structural factors explain the sustained surge in Latin American migration. Ibero-American citizens can apply for Spanish nationality after just two years of legal and continuous residence, compared with ten years for most other nationalities. This creates a powerful incentive for long-term settlement and formal labor market participation. Fedea, the Madrid-based economic research center, also points to relatively open European visa policies, shared language ties, and established migrant networks as key drivers.

Changing Demographic Composition

The composition of foreign workers has shifted markedly compared to ten years ago. Morocco remains the single largest country of origin with 446,584 affiliates. Romania, which led the rankings in 2016 with 326,711 contributors, has barely changed its numbers. Romania's static figure likely reflects return migration and improving labor conditions in Eastern Europe. China has lost relative weight as Latin American growth has outpaced it.

Economic Impact and Labor Market Role

The Economic and Social Council reported in 2025 that 63% of jobs created since 2021 were filled by people born outside Spain. Latin Americans are particularly prominent in this trend. Total foreign affiliates hit a historic high of 3.7 million, now making up 16.4% of all Social Security contributors. This data underscores the integral role foreign workers play in sustaining the Spanish economy and labor force.