Vicent Argudo of Prisa Media reveals Latin stars now comprise the majority of LOS40 award winners, with 57% of 2024 Spanish charts held by international acts.

The LOS40 Music Awards Santander 2026 lineup planning session exposed a significant cultural shift in the Spanish music industry when director Vicent Argudo of Prisa Media noted that Latin American artists had become the majority of performers.

Argudo recalled that when team members asked which Spanish artist would perform, the hesitation revealed that national acts were no longer the default choice for the prestigious ceremony held in Barcelona.

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Evolution of Los40 Award Categories

The structural integration of Latin music began gradually, with the 2018 edition introducing three dedicated Latin awards before expanding to a robust seven-category Global Latin block by 2026.

This expansion included specific honors for best Latin artist, best Latin group, best Latin song, and best Latin album, reflecting the massive commercial success of international acts in Spain.

In April 2020, Prisa Radio transformed Ke Buena into LOS40 Urban, a station dedicated entirely to genres like reggaeton, Latin trap, bachata, dembow, and urban Latin pop.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Market Integration

Vicent Argudo emphasizes that the perception of Latin American stars has shifted from novelty to necessity, with many artists like Camilo and Manuel Turizo now having Spain as their primary market.

Argudo states that Spanish audiences now consider these international performers almost domestic, marking a complete reversal from fifteen years ago when programming was strictly localized with only a few border-crossing stars.

He notes that the current multi-accented society in Spain has fostered a natural coexistence where genres like bachata and merengue are no longer niche but mainstream staples for younger demographics.

Chart Performance and Statistical Dominance

PROMUSICAE data confirms that Latin American artists represented 57% of the annual Top 100 in 2024 and held the No. 1 spot for 33 weeks throughout 2025.

In 2025, Latin acts placed 56 songs in the annual rankings, and 90 of the 100 most-consumed songs were in Spanish, with only 34 originating from Spanish domestic artists.

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This statistical reality was mirrored in the 2026 gala, where Romeo Santos and Prince Royce won best Latin song for their hit Dardos after spending three non-consecutive weeks at the top of the charts.

Key Performances and Historical Milestones

The 2026 event on November 20 featured a Global Latin category that highlighted industry heavyweights including Shakira, Eladio Carrión, Ryan Castro, Camilo, and Kidd Voodoo.

Previous editions saw Nicky Jam headline in 2019 and 2025, while Ozuna received a Golden Award in 2020 and 2023, and Feid secured three awards in 2023 alongside Young Miko.

Manuel Turizo's La Bachata spent three weeks at number one in 2022, and his collaboration El Merengue with Marshmello reached the summit a year later, proving the genre's sustained popularity.

Future Implications for Cross-Border Music

Argudo predicts that this deep integration will open new opportunities for Spanish artists to find substantial audiences in Latin America, creating a reciprocal flow of musical talent and influence.

The complete inversion of the lineup dynamic signals that the Spanish music market is now inextricably linked with Latin America, making international collaboration the standard rather than the exception.