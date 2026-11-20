Earlier this week, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez revealed on his radio show that starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. would be considered qu

Earlier this week, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez revealed on his radio show that starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. would be considered questionable for the Mountaineers' final home game of the season due to a bone bruise on his ankle.

"I think it happened on one of the pass plays in the second half, but he’s a tough guy," Rodriguez explained during his press conference on Tuesday. "We didn’t even know about it until Sunday. He’s working on getting treatment all week, and he’s a tough individual.

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" There is good news, though, and that is that Hawkins appears to be trending in the right direction and is on track to play vs. the Cougars this weekend. The initial news stirred some baseless rumors on social media because of it being toward the end of the season, and it was a similar situation for Nicco Marchiol before he was ruled out for the year and then portaled out at season's end.

That's not the case here at all. Hawkins came up limping a couple of times in the loss to Kansas, but fought through it to finish the game out. He, just like his teammates, wants to get back in the win column and secure a spot in a bowl game. And yes, he is still in talks with WVU about a new deal.

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With the ankle not likely being 100%, Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers' offensive staff have to be cautious about how much they run him, especially early in the game. Houston's defense has struggled to defend the pass all season long, coming into this weekend ranked 125th nationally, allowing 249.3 yards per game.

If they dip into some of what they did against Cincinnati and utilize the quick game, he should be in store for a big day, even with one of his starting wide receivers, Jaden Bray, done for the year. TaRon Francis has made some big plays in the last couple of games, and Prince Strachan has really come on strong in recent weeks.

Also, offensive lineman Amare "Bubba" Grayson, whom head coach Rich Rodriguez said he expected to miss the regular season with an injury, has quickly worked his way back and is now considered probable for Saturday's game. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

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The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.