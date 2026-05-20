Latest News Topics

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At least 27 people were injured after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific region of Peru . No deaths were reported. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills , but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found





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Earthquake Peru US Immigration West Virginia Electricity Bills ICE Employees Abuses Of Authority Corruption

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