Latest News on the Race to Go No. 1 in the NBA Draft

The article discusses the strange predraft process of Forward Koa Peat and the impact of additional intriguing prospects withdrawing from the draft to spend another year in college basketball on the draft strength. It also highlights the excitement at the top of the draft and the potential franchise cornerstones available in the top 10 picks.

Forward Koa Peat staying in the draft isn’t a surprise even though he has had a strange predraft process. A handful of additional intriguing prospects projected to get picked in the 20s and 30s electing to withdraw and spend another year in college basketball have impacted the strength of the draft starting in the teens and throughout the 20s, trickling down into the second round.

In spite of that, the excitement is still immense at the top, with a number of elite-level prospects looking like potential franchise cornerstones available in the top 10 picks. What’s the latest is hearing on the race to go No. 1 and other key intel with the draft under a month away? Here’s a look at SI’s latest mock draft





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NBA Draft Elite Prospects Franchise Cornerstones Koa Peat Dybantsa Boozer Wilson Acuff Flemings Brown Burries

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