Latest news: NARS Liquid Blush

NARS Liquid Blush is a new makeup product launched by NARS cosmetics. The product is a lightweight liquid blush that promises to deliver a weightless surge of saturated color and effortlessly blend into the skin for a true-color payoff with a fade-proof wear of up to 16 hours.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Calling all beauty lovers; you’re going to want to set your alarms for June 3 as NARS are about to drop one of the most sought-after makeup products of the summer.

Joining iconic products like the bestselling Radiant Creamy Concealer and Laguna Bronzer comes a new blusher; the Liquid Blush. And it’s set to rival the cult Orgasm Powder Blush. Delivering a weightless surge of saturated color, the lightweight liquid promises to effortlessly blend into the skin for true-color payoff with a 16-hour fade-proof wear. But did it live up to its claims?

NARS Liquid Blush Arriving on June 3, the new NARS Liquid Blush promises to deliver a weightless surge of saturated color. The lightweight liquid promises to effortlessly blend into the skin for true-color payoff with a 16-hour fade-proof wear.

£35.50 Shop The new NARS Liquid Blush allows you to customize color with an oversized doe-foot from a natural gradient of radiance to a bold flush NARS are having a big moment with not one but two new launches in the last month. First came the new Natural Matte Longwear Foundation and now the hotly anticipated Liquid Blush.

NARS has been making beauty lovers blush for years with its phenomenally popular and cheekily named Orgasm Powder Blush and now the Liquid Blush has arrived as another way to get a flush. A blushed cheek is an easy makeup hack for helping you look instantly healthier. Perking up the skin, it adds a youthful flush that leaves you looking more awake and perky even without concealer.

For those that find their blusher wears off throughout the day, the new NARS Liquid Blush are sure to appeal. Lighter in weight and texture than a traditional powder blush, the new formula is highly pigmented for true-color payoff but with a clever second-skin finish for an up to 16-hour fade-proof wear. The new liquid blusher is also a brilliant way of controlling the colour on your cheeks too. Thanks to the oversized doe-foot, you can get precise application.

Emily Scrivener wore the new NARS Liquid Blush in Orgasm Fantasy. A good blusher has the ability to completely lift the complexion and that’s what the new NARS Liquid Blush does. Emily Scrivener used two dabs on each cheek but found that with just one dab the Liquid Blush blended in more seamlessly. It truly has a second-skin finish and can be used as a replacement for concealer.

Phoebe Davenport loves the new NARS Liquid Blush in Orgasm and likes how it has a creamy texture and is blendable. Lydia Wheatley finds it to be a subtle, striking and sexy shade and uses it in her spring and summer makeup. Both seem to like the product, though there are a few comments on the patchy application. In other news, NARS has recently launched a new Natural Matte Longwear Foundation.

Both users seem excited to have their makeup bag filled with new NARS products





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NARS Liquid Blush Weightless Surge Of Saturated Color Effortlessly Blend Into The Skin True-Color Payoff Fade-Proof Wear Lighter In Weight And Texture Than A Tradition Second-Skin Finish

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Latest news: NARS Liquid BlushNARS Liquid Blush is a new makeup product launched by NARS cosmetics. The product is a lightweight liquid blush that promises to deliver a weightless surge of saturated color and effortlessly blend into the skin for a true-color payoff with a fade-proof wear of up to 16 hours.

Read more »