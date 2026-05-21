Latest News Headlines - Netflix's Emily In Paris Canceled After Season 6, War Machine Debuts Over 125 Million Views, The Rip Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Netflix Renews Shows, Streaming Service Tops 200 Million Subscribers

Stay updated with the latest news and updates on Netflix, including the stars of The Rip, Emily in Paris Season 6 production updates, and War Machine's over 125 million views. Also, read more about Netflix's subscriber count and the topic of the article being a developing story as further information is added.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Netflix has released some big projects so far this year, but that shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the platform has more subscribers than any other streaming service in the world.

Netflix jumped into the spotlight with the first big movie of the year in The Rip, the Miami-set crime thriller headlined by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The Rip was the biggest Netflix movie of the year until the arrival of War Machine, the big-budget sci-fi movie starring Alan Ritchson that has picked up over 125 million views. Netflix has also released some intensely bingeable shows already this year, including the third season of The Night Agent.

One Netflix show that has become something of a flagship property for the streamer after five full seasons is Emily in Paris, which stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park. Back in January, Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Season 6, confirming that production on the show would resume this summer.

Netflix announced this afternoon that production on Emily in Paris Season 6 is now underway, but the streamer has also tragically revealed that Season 6 will serve as the final season for the show. Series creator Darren Star shared a statement on the show's cancellation, which reads as follows: ‘Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime.

As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris. ’” Collide





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Netflix Emily In Paris Cancelled Season 6 Production Updates War Machine The Rip Subscribers Develop Story

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