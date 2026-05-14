Latest News Headlines - March 20, 2022

A collection of the most recent news headlines from various sources.

Gunfire breaks out in Philippine Senate where authorities tried to arrest a senator Prosecutors to retry Alex Murdaugh in deaths of wife and son after high court overturned convictions LIVE Republican resistance to Iran war grows in the Senate as Murkowski flips Cal Raleigh tried a full-uniform shower.

The next night, his bat finally woke up Drug counselor who delivered 'Friends' star Matthew Perry ketamine that killed him gets 2 years Producer prices shot up 6%, adding pressure on companies to hike prices for struggling customers Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air Hot dogs and steaks and bacon, oh my! Meat raffles keep a beloved Midwest tradition alive PCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for care A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle The World in PicturesBald eagle hatchlings spotted in a Chicago park may be the city's first for more than a century Officials say $1.3 billion in Medicaid money to California will be deferred over suspicions of fraud By changing women's lives, the pill changed the nation Adults relive the musical camaraderie of their youth at band camps reprised for grown-ups Trump trata de minimizar las diferencias con Xi ante de salir para cumbre en Chin





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