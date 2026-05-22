Latest News Headlines and Updates

This collection of news articles covers a wide range of topics, from international intrigue to technology advancements, healthcare, entertainment, and travel.
Queen Elizabeth II was eager for ex-Prince Andrew to become trade envoy, documents show\n\nGovernor News om and Chevron spar over who is to blame for California's high gas prices\n\nTrump eases refrigerant rule in a bid to address surging grocery costs\n\n2-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after being hospitalized with a 'severe illness'\n\nWalmart wins over broader swath of consumers, but global uncertainty clouds outlook for retailers\n\nSpaceX tries to launch a bigger version of Starship but hits a series of last-minute problems\n\nViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals\n\nHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa\n\nWhat to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the US\n\nPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.
What should you do instead? \n\nRFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screenings\n\nAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key\n\nPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25\n\nIncendian centro médico en el Congo mientras crece la frustración por el avance del ébola\n\nU.
S. Marines show the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) mounted on trucks during a media tour after they conducted its live-fire training at Camp Fuji, in Gotemba, southwest of Tokyo, Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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