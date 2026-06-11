A collection of the most recent news articles, including topics such as the mysterious disappearance of an alleged Israeli spy, the dismissal of grand jurors, US strikes on Iran, and more.

Mysterious disappearance of alleged Israeli spy puts Lebanese state in a tough spotTranscripts show grand jurors dismissed for disagreeing with case against ‘Broadview Six’US says it's striking targets in Iran again as tensions escalateSomali soccer referee denied entry to US for World Cup is welcomed home as a heroGlenn Close will get an Oscar at last — honorarily.

So will Ridley Scott and animator Floyd NormanHonda recalls more than 880,000 cars due to a problem with rear suspension componentsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyClimate change makes once-rare coastal floods more likely, study saysChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ag





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Latest News Headlines Mysterious Disappearance Of Alleged Israeli Sp Transcripts Show Grand Jurors Dismissed For Di US Says It's Striking Targets In Iran Again As Somali Soccer Referee Denied Entry To US For W Glenn Close Will Get An Oscar At Last — Honora Honda Recalls More Than 880 000 Cars Due To A Problem With Rear Suspension Com Viral Phenomenon In Argentina Has Young People A Humpback Whale Briefly Swallows Kayaker In C OB-GYN Group Makes Vaccine Recommendations For A Photo Captures A Wall Of Wild Horses Surging Climate Change Makes Once-Rare Coastal Floods Study Says Challenging Your Brain Helps Keep It Healthy. Worries About Flying Seem To Be Taking Off. He Anthropic Pledges $200 Million To Research AI' You Should Be Dancing Yeah. Moving To Music Offers All Kinds Of Benefits

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