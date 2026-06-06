A collection of the latest news headlines, including topics such as immigration, politics, entertainment, sports, and technology.

More than half of Latin Americans deported from US to Congo are now back home A federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countries Senate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fund Bears say they are moving forward with Northwest Indiana location for new stadium Actor Anthony Head , known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72 The US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising prices Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera A new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany Many soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is risky Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measures Worries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxiety One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphone The electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music 4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastors Las fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europ





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Latin Americans Deported From US To Congo Trump Administration Immigration Policy 39 Countries Federal Judge Senate Immigration Bill Bears Northwest Indiana New Stadium Anthony Head Buffy The Vampire Slayer US Job Market Frustrated By Prospects Rising Prices Live Frog Found In Grocery Store Salad Bag Humpback Whale Briefly Swallows Kayaker In Chi Personal To-Do Lists Wild Horses Surging Through Western Germany Soccer Fans Drinking Alcohol In-Flight Anxiety Tech Tip: Don't Use Rice For Your Device Electric Guitar Generations Of Popular Music Southern Baptists Churches With Women Pastors EU Trump In Europe Cockroach Kingpin Illegal Insects Bug Bust

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