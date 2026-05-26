Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news articles, including topics such as Pope's AI regulation manifesto, US military's strikes in Iran, Kerley's record-breaking run, Sonny Rollins' passing, 7-Eleven creator's death, wildlife encounter, liquor store rampage, Bolivia protests, European heat wave, heart health, e-cigarette regulations, documentaries, grilling tips, Vatican slavery apology, Iran war agreement

Pope calls for robust regulation of AI in manifesto that ponders the future of humanity , US military says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sites, Kerley runs 9.

97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming mark, Sonny Rollins, saxophonist and restless genius of jazz, dead at 95, Toshifumi Suzuki, creator of the 7-Eleven convenience store empire, dies at 93, A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera, Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor, A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests, Parts of Europe swelter in record May heat as deaths at amateur sports events spur warnings, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market, Dueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligence, The top 9 grilling mistakes and how to fix them, Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery, Lo que sabemos y no sabemos del acuerdo incipiente para poner fin a la guerra de Irá





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pope AI Robust Regulation Future Of Humanity US Military Self-Defense Strikes In Iran Kerley Enhanced Games Kristian Gkolomeev Sonny Rollins Jazz Toshifumi Suzuki 7-Eleven Convenience Store Empire Death Humpback Whale Kayaker Chilean Patagonia Drunken Rampage Virginia Liquor Store Bathroom Floor Tear Gas Bolivia Protests Europe May Heat Wave Amateur Sports Events Heart Health E-Cigarettes Nicotine Pouches FDA Staff Dueling Documentaries Grill Tips Pope Leo XIV Vatican Slavery Apology Iran War Agreement

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