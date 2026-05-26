Latest News Headlines

A collection of the most recent news articles, including Pope calls for robust regulation of AI, US military strikes in Iran, Kerley's record-breaking run, global market trends, and more.

Pope calls for robust regulation of AI in manifesto that ponders the future of humanity, US military says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran , including on missile launch sites, Kerley runs 9.

97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming mark, Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott collide in 'Pressure,' about the tense 72-hours before D-Day, Global shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceeding, A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, and it's all captured on camera, Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor, A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests, Parts of Europe swelter in record May heat as deaths at amateur sports events spur warnings, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market, Dueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligence, The top 9 grilling mistakes and how to fix them, Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery, What we know and don't know about the emerging deal to end the Iran war, The Afternoon Wire, US military says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sites, Kerley runs 9.97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming mark, Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott collide in 'Pressure,' about the tense 72-hours before D-Day, Global shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceeding, A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, and it's all captured on camera, Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor, A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests, Parts of Europe swelter in record May heat as deaths at amateur sports events spur warnings, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market, Dueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligence, The top 9 grilling mistakes and how to fix them, Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery, Lo que sabemos y no sabemos del acuerdo incipiente para poner fin a la guerra de Irá





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