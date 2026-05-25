A collection of the latest news headlines from around the world, including a suicide bombing in Pakistan, a late pass in the Indianapolis 500, and a humpback whale swallowing a kayaker in Chile.

A suicide bombing near a railway track in southwest Pakistan kills at least 23 people, a late pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in history, Asian shares mostly gain and oil prices fall after Trump says peace talks on Iran war are proceeding, a humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chile an Patagonia and it's all captured on camera, Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo , a photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests, the World in Pictures, the shrinking snowfall on Greece 's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economy, being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, as demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key, Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon, a look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world, redadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra Mundial, U.

S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Monday, called U.S.. negotiations with Iran ‘a work in progress’





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Pakistan Suicide Bombing Railway Track Indianapolis 500 Felix Rosenqvist David Malukas Iran War Peace Talks Chile Patagonia Gorilla Berlin Zoo Bolivia Protest Snowfall Greece Economy Night Owl Heart GLP-1 Pills AI Personal AI Assistant Hajj Pilgrimage Eid Al-Adha Muslims Japanese WWII Iran Deal U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio West Virginia Electricity Bills Coal-Fired Plants Immigration And Customs Enforcement Corruption Abuse Of Authority Steelworkers Clairton Coke Works August Blast

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